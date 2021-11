GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volunteers are getting closer to catching a llama that’s been on the run for several days. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network said the llama now affectionally named “Waldo” was spotted in a wooded area of Stokesdale. They’re not sharing the location so they can focus on recapturing the llama because they don’t want to scare it. Red Dog Farm said they named the llama "Waldo" because of the game, Where's Waldo!

STOKESDALE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO