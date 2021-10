(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO