The National Association of Campus Card Users presented Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services Ken Boyer of Monroe County with the prestigious J. Paul Melanson Award. The award is presented to members who have spurred the growth of the campus card industry, been pioneers in campus cards, significantly and freely helped NACCU members to implement or advance systems on their campuses, or been instrumental in the growth and stability of NACCU.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO