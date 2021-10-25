CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Defamation League CEO on Facebook: Never has a single company been responsible for so much misfortune

By Matt Egan
CNN
Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, blasted Facebook on Monday following the publication of a series of articles revealing the company's struggles to stop hate speech, human trafficking and coordinated groups that sowed discord ahead of the January 6 insurrection. "The kind...

Bob Eddy
5d ago

Bottom line, they chose to accept Russian advertising for Trump simply for profit. Time to say good bye to the Facebook sewer!

An investor and technology CEO has doubled down on his remarks about men in “important positions” who take paternity leave being “losers” following a debate on Twitter. Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser”. Mr Lonsdale had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins – amid criticism from the Right. The Palantir Technologies founder, himself a father of three, tweeted...
Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
In a letter addressed to Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Carlson's Patriot Purge series “an abject, indisputable lie and blatant attempt to rewrite history,” and encouraged Murdoch not to air the program on the Fox Nation streaming platform on Nov. 1. “As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence,” the letter reads. “As an organization that monitors hate groups, our team at ADL has seen that Carlson’s embrace and amplification of white supremacist talking points galvanizes extremists and mobilizes their movements.” ALSO: Patriot Purge was written by Scooter Downey, known for making "movies for other hate-mongers on the far right."
There is nothing that unites us all like Facebook making a big, dumb change. Yesterday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a couple big announcements regarding the future of the Facebook corporation. Did he address the detrimental impact that Instagram has on teen mental health? Or speak to how they’d be swiftly combating the platform’s problem with misinformation and hate speech? No! They said Facebook Inc. would now be called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short. Hell yeah, Mark!
(CNN Business) — One week ago, a consortium of 17 news outlets, including CNN, began publishing a damning series of stories -- collectively called "The Facebook Papers" -- based on thousands of pages of internal company documents. These documents are disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided...
This text is a part of the On Tech e-newsletter. Here’s a assortment of previous columns. Google and Fb love to speak concerning the cutting-edge stuff that they’re engaged on. Metaverse! Driverless automobiles! Cloud! Artificial intelligence!. The fact, although, is that these tech corporations are wealthy and highly effective as...
New York, NY (CNN) — CNN media analyst Bill Carter compared Rupert Murdoch to a "robber baron" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday, referencing his disruptive role in the media as threats to American democracy become more mainstream. "He basically came in like the guys in the 19th century," Carter said, "and...
