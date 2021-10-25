Anti-Defamation League CEO on Facebook: Never has a single company been responsible for so much misfortune

In a letter addressed to Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Carlson's Patriot Purge series “an abject, indisputable lie and blatant attempt to rewrite history,” and encouraged Murdoch not to air the program on the Fox Nation streaming platform on Nov. 1. “As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence,” the letter reads. “As an organization that monitors hate groups, our team at ADL has seen that Carlson’s embrace and amplification of white supremacist talking points galvanizes extremists and mobilizes their movements.” ALSO: Patriot Purge was written by Scooter Downey, known for making "movies for other hate-mongers on the far right."

