You know that critical voice in your head? The one you once had, or still have, or dread having? The one that tells you when to feel doubt, or shame, or fear?. “Violet” gives voice to that voice, with so much urgency that it often feels as though writer-director Justine Bateman is reaching out through the screen. Sometimes it appears as though she wants to shake us into waking up; sometimes it seems she wants to comfort us into calming down. But from the start, it’s clear she intends to shock us into listening to Violet’s self-destructive thoughts so that we can recognize our own.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO