MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benedictine nuns are apologizing for decades of trauma caused by Native boarding schools in Minnesota. Starting in the late 1800s, American Indian children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. (credit: Minnesota Historical Society) There were at least 16 such boarding schools in Minnesota, and they were run mostly by religious orders. The Benedictines operated schools on the White Earth and Red Lake reservations in northern Minnesota. The Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict issued an apology letter over the summer. It read:...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO