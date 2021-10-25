CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

How to stay safe this Halloween weekend

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iihZu_0ccLTJeq00

Halloween is right around the corner, and the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation encourage everyone to be extra cautious this weekend.

They say for everyone out on the road to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the weekend, to slow down, and to scan the road for kids crossing the street.

“Scan to make sure at intersections, and even between houses, that there’s no kids that are running across,” says Sgt. Johnny Bures.

Sgt. Bures says pedestrians need to use sidewalks, crosswalks and the “buddy system.”

Halloween Safety Tips and City of San Angelo’s Halloween themed events

“I like to try and tell kiddos to to make eye contact with the people that are driving, as they’re stopped in the intersection to make sure that those drivers are seeing them,” Sgt. Bures said.

He encourages parents to make sure their children can be seen by wearing glow sticks, or by putting reflective tape or stickers somewhere on their costume or trick-or-treat bag.

For those having parties, Sgt. Bures encourages hosts to have non-alcoholic options and food available.

“Take care of those folks who are coming to visit you too, and be responsible for them,” Sgt. Bures said.

No matter what – do not drink and drive.

“Don’t take that chance, especially on on Halloween night, where we got kiddos walking around everywhere,” Sgt. Bures said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 30th

Sunny and warm for your Halloween weekend. Temperatures got up into the lower and mid 80s across the area. Clear skies and ample sunshine continue for Saturday and will keep going into Sunday as well. Tonight, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than last night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Halloween looks […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

666
Followers
571
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy