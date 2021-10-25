Jrue Holiday (ankle) ruled out for Milwaukee's Monday game against Pacers

Everyone who roots for the Milwaukee Bucks was waiting for the game where Grayson Allen would finally find a shooting groove. Allen shot a brutal 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) from behind the arc throughout Milwaukee’s first three games, having struggled to see anything go down with consistency. The most puzzling part was that he was getting a fair amount of wide-open looks that would typically be like shooting practice for him, but he failed to convert time and time again. Still, he did not let that early slump deter him from letting it fly confidently, and with a mindset like that, the shooting woes were bound to end at some point. Well, that is precisely what happened in last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO