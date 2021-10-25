CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jrue Holiday (ankle) ruled out for Milwaukee's Monday game against Pacers

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (ankle) will not play in Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday will...

www.numberfire.com

NBA

