John Wayne Gacy Talks: Part 4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wayne Gacy talked about his victims like so many numbers on a...

WGN News

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

CHICAGO (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 […]
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

John Wayne Gacy murder victim named 45 years after vanishing

A man from North Carolina who vanished in the 1970s has been identified as one of dozens of victims murdered by serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Francis Wayne Alexander's remains were among those found in the crawl space of Gacy's Chicago-area home in 1978. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NWI.com

Timeline of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's life, case

CHICAGO (AP) — John Wayne Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Authorities found most of his victims' remains in a crawl space under his suburban Chicago house or buried elsewhere on the property. In 2011, they exhumed the remains of eight victims in the hopes of identifying them through DNA testing. On Monday, authorities identified the third of those eight people as Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina man who had moved to Chicago shortly before disappearing. That left the names of five victims still unknown. Here is a timeline of Gacy’s life and the case:
CHICAGO, IL
John Wayne Gacy victim identified through DNA from tooth

Francis Wayne Alexander's remains were found more than 40 years ago in the crawl space of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy's home. For decades their identity was a mystery, but through the work of a non-profit group called the DNA Doe Project (DDP) and police in the Chicago area, genetic genealogy helped solve the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

CHICAGO (AP) — In the fall of 1976, Carolyn Sanders received an exciting postcard from her brother. “I’ll see you soon cause I love you,” Francis Wayne Alexander — known to his family as Wayne — wrote to his younger sister. She hadn’t spoken with him since his 1975 wedding and hoped the brief note meant he was coming to visit the family on Long Island, New York, for Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Cook Co. identified victim of John Wayne Gacy, family remembers him

A day after Cook County authorities identified Francis Wayne Alexander as one of John Wayne Gacy’s victims, his family recalled him as a fearless young man who called home every month. Speaking with Chicago reporters through an audio-only Zoom call Tuesday afternoon, Alexander’s siblings, Carolyn Sanders and Richard Clyde said...
COOK COUNTY, IL
