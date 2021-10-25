CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marcellus Wiley: The blowout shows more about the Bengals because the Ravens underestimated them I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals upset the Baltimore Ravens yesterday and are now on top of the AFC North for the first time since 2015. Joe...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: If I'm the Cowboys, I'd be pretty nervous about Dak Prescott's calf strain I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth straight game in dramatic fashion in their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots with Dak Prescott's game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime. However, it came at a cost. An MRI confirmed a strain in Prescott's right calf. On the positive side, Dallas is on a bye week and Jerry Jones said quote: 'I would probably be a little concerned if he were playing this week.' Mike McCarthy said quote: 'We're optimistic for Minnesota.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Cowboys should be nervous about Dak's calf strain.
NFL
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: The Chiefs went from the NFL's most dynamic team to the league's biggest disappointment I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Kansas City Chiefs fall to 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Patrick Mahomes had two turnovers before leaving in the fourth quarter after a hit to the head. Mahomes says that he's fine now, but still finished without a touchdown pass in a regular season for the first time in his career. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Chiefs are the NFL's biggest disappointment.
NFL
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Browns should not pay Baker Mayfield $35 million a year, but will do so I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield's status in the Cleveland Browns' AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in question with his shoulder injury. His contract is also in question. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option, but there is no long-term deal agreement so far. One report says Baker's deal will not reach Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's levels. However, the Browns were willing to quote: 'pay him in the mid-to-high $30 million per year to stick around.' Marcellus Wiley explains why Baker does not deserve $35 million a year, but will get it anyways.
NFL
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley explains why this season is not championship-or-bust for the Cowboys I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys are off to their best start since 2016, so expectations have been raised. The Dallas Morning News wrote quote: 'This is the team. This is the time that the Cowboys need to get to the Super Bowl this year, ending their embarrassing 25-year drought. They added age and free agency will rob their roster of talent. Marcellus Wiley explains why it's not a championship-or-bust season for the Cowboys this year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcellus Wiley
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speak For Yourself#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy