Marcellus Wiley: The blowout shows more about the Bengals because the Ravens underestimated them I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield's status in the Cleveland Browns' AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in question with his shoulder injury. His contract is also in question. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option, but there is no long-term deal agreement so far. One report says Baker's deal will not reach Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's levels. However, the Browns were willing to quote: 'pay him in the mid-to-high $30 million per year to stick around.' Marcellus Wiley explains why Baker does not deserve $35 million a year, but will get it anyways.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO