In today’s top retail news, Amazon says its inability to hire enough workers is hampering its capacity to fulfill orders efficiently, while the global semiconductor shortage is still getting worse almost a year into the crisis. Also, Skechers says supply chain issues will likely persist into 2022, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are pushing a “buy local” message while still facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO