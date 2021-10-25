CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Pride Of Rock Island Wins GRAND CHAMPIONS Award!

By Sean Leary
 6 days ago
GRAND CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to the Pride of Rock Island as they won best guard, 1st place in class 4A, and overall Grand champion of...

