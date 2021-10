On election day, when a voter stands in the booth, ready to make choices, it is often quiet. But that one vote speaks loud and clear. The debates are over. The speeches complete. Now, the right, privilege and civic duty of voting is all that stands between the citizen and the candidate. Each and every vote matters, especially in a time when voter apathy continues to see low turnout at the polls.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO