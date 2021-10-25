Pritzker administration prepares to vaccinate children against COVID-19 ahead of expected FDA approval

CHICAGO — The vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is coming soon, making the shot widely available for children pending an expected approval from the FDA.

“We are likely just days away from having the COVID-19 vaccine available for 1.1 million Illinois kids ages 5 to 11,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

Pritzker announced his administration is teaming up with pediatricians, local health departments and schools ahead of the expected emergency use approval from the CDC and FDA.

“As soon as the FDA and CDC signs off, these kid-size needles and doses will be shipped off,” Pritzker said.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to get first approval, with two doses to be administered in three weeks.

One in four cases nationally of COVID-19 are now in children, Illinois’ top doctor Ngozi Ezike said.

“Vaccines have proven time and time again to help our kids live their best lives. Children can’t enter kindergarten without vaccines against polio, diptheria, measles, pertussis. They have been functionally eradicated with vaccines,” Ezike said.

