Pritzker administration prepares to vaccinate children against COVID-19 ahead of expected FDA approval

By Patrick Elwood
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — The vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is coming soon, making the shot widely available for children pending an expected approval from the FDA.

“We are likely just days away from having the COVID-19 vaccine available for 1.1 million Illinois kids ages 5 to 11,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

Pritzker announced his administration is teaming up with pediatricians, local health departments and schools ahead of the expected emergency use approval from the CDC and FDA.

“As soon as the FDA and CDC signs off, these kid-size needles and doses will be shipped off,” Pritzker said.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to get first approval, with two doses to be administered in three weeks.

One in four cases nationally of COVID-19 are now in children, Illinois’ top doctor Ngozi Ezike said.

“Vaccines have proven time and time again to help our kids live their best lives. Children can’t enter kindergarten without vaccines against polio, diptheria, measles, pertussis. They have been functionally eradicated with vaccines,” Ezike said.

Comments / 14

Julia Mirek
5d ago

I don’t even have kids right now and I’m telling myself “over my dead body”. Hell no will my kid be apart of some devils play. Worry about your own kids not others.

28
jarheadatheart
5d ago

Less than 1,000 kids have died from Covid but we should give them a jab with zero successful long term studies?

15
djjs
5d ago

next the putz will have babies vaxed! what has happened to americans, these are your children!

8
 

WGN TV

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Illinois issues updated holiday travel and gathering guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is issuing updated guidance to help people celebrate safely as the COVID pandemic continues. “Last year, many people held off getting together with family and friends during the holiday season due to the pandemic,” said IDPH […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEHT/WTVW

Nearly 10,000 state employees to get vaccinated following new agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the largest union agreement involving vaccines. This comes as Illinois is continuing progress as the vaccination leader of the Midwest. The agreement will put vaccines in the arms of 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME. Nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union […]
HEALTH
Axios

Fauci: "I would vaccinate them in a second"

NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios even though the chances of young children getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are small he urges parents to immunize them once a vaccine is authorized. Driving the news: An FDA expert panel on Tuesday endorsed an emergency use authorization for a lower dose of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Virus Experts Say If You Want a Booster, Don't Do This Right Now

After months of debating the need for booster shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized an additional dose for select recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and all of those who initially got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, still has to sign off on her agency's official recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, millions of eligible recipients are already getting their Pfizer shots. But now that the FDA has just authorized mixing and matching vaccines, some people eligible for the Pfizer booster are weighing their options. For their part, virus experts say this may not be the best idea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of both Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster in a "mix and match" approach. The FDA gave emergency use authorization for boosters of Moderna's vaccine for people fully The post FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Who's required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID Vaccine Approval Will Endanger Over Millions Of Young Children

The Children’s Health Defense CHD Chief Science Officer has disclosed that “Conversely, according to Pfizer’s own study trial data, the chance of death in children from the Pfizer vaccine is 107 times higher than death due to COVID,”. In yesterday’s meeting, VRBPAC members considered whether it would be appropriate to...
KIDS
The Associated Press

Bill would remove ‘conscience’ as basis for refusing vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19. Long considered a shield for physicians whose religious beliefs precluded their performing abortions, the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a pandemic lightning rod. Lawsuits invoking it are challenging employers trying to enforce rules requiring testing for or inoculation against the coronavirus.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

WGN News

