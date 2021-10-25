CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother indicted in horrific Wichita Falls child death case

By Dylan Jimenez, Larry Statser
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of an 11-year-old boy whose bruised and cut body was found hidden in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls last year is now indicted for his murder.

Stormy Johnson was returned to Wichita Falls in August from Nevada. Her bond is $1 million for murder and $250,000 for tampering with evidence.

Her former boyfriend, Corey Trumbull is charged with capital murder but is still in Nevada serving a prison term on other charges.

Logan Cline’s body was found underneath clothing in the back seat of the car.

Police said after Johnson’s and Trumbull’s arrest in Las Vegas, Logan’s sister gave horrific details of Logan’s torture and sexual abuse by the couple as they traveled from motel to motel.

She said abuse of her brother included use of hands, feet, a club and a knife. She said sexual abuse of her brother also involved bestiality on several occasions.

She said the boy suffered a broken nose on more than one occasion and his body was bruised from head to toe.

Wichita Falls Police said at no time did Johnson try to prevent the abuse or seek medical help.

On the night Logan died, the sister said he was beaten with a belt, a stick and hands and he began to have seizures.

She said Trumbull and Johnson tried to feed him soup, but he began coughing up blood. Trumbull felt for a pulse and began performing CPR, then he said the boy was gone, according to the sister.

She said Trumbull put the body in the bathtub, and he and Johnson put ice in it until they could move it.

Later, she said they put in in the abandoned car, and they left town.

Comments / 7

ama
5d ago

Maybe a mother that was forced to carry the baby and not have an abortion. The child probably suffered his whole life if 11 years at the hands of his “mother” and whoever she allowed in their lives.

Reply
4
Gabriel Roman
4d ago

You'll be amazed how these type of horrific, tragic and unbelievable acts are committed everyday. You just don't hear about them. This country should be more concerned about things like this.

Reply
3
Liz Kerley
5d ago

The mother deserves everything that comes to her anyone that would let somebody hurt their baby What is our world coming to

Reply
4
