Arrests made in two separate 2018 homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made two arrests in separate homicides from 2018 including a murder at an apartment complex. Investigators say in May 2018, Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Central. Thomas was first arrested in 2019.

Charges were dropped when a witness failed to appear for pre-trial interviews. Detectives got in touch with another key witness in November last year and a new arrest warrant was approved. A grand jury indicted Thomas in July of this year on first-degree murder charges. She was arrested in Oakland, California, and will be extradited back to Albuquerque.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Hunter Matney . He is accused of shooting 24-year-old Skyler Monday when he tried to rob Monday for drugs at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Montgomery in July of 2018. A grand jury indicted Matney earlier this month for several charges including first-degree murder.

