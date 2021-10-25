CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Arrests made in two separate 2018 homicides

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tgp0z_0ccLQ65b00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made two arrests in separate homicides from 2018 including a murder at an apartment complex. Investigators say in May 2018, Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Central. Thomas was first arrested in 2019.

Story Continues Below

Charges were dropped when a witness failed to appear for pre-trial interviews. Detectives got in touch with another key witness in November last year and a new arrest warrant was approved. A grand jury indicted Thomas in July of this year on first-degree murder charges. She was arrested in Oakland, California, and will be extradited back to Albuquerque.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Hunter Matney . He is accused of shooting 24-year-old Skyler Monday when he tried to rob Monday for drugs at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Montgomery in July of 2018. A grand jury indicted Matney earlier this month for several charges including first-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Two confirmed dead, multiple injured in south valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway. Officials say two people have been confirmed dead and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Pajarito Road west of Isleta Boulevard. The number […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Driver gets shot by passenger on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say an argument on the interstate led a passenger to shoot the driver. Police say 23-year-old Deandre Mirabal was the passenger in the vehicle heading west on I-40 Wednesday night when the pair started fighting. Police say at some point, Mirabal pulled out a gun. The female driver tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$35k work of narcotics seized in Roswell drug bust

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force seized $35,000 worth of narcotics during an investigation at a south Roswell home. According to a Roswell Police Department press release, a multi-agency task force conducted a large-scale operation in Roswell doing random house checks of people on probation or parole to make […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for front-end loader assault on police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who tried to hit two police cars with a front loader will serve a three-year sentence. Police say Flabio Herrera stole the front loader and drove it through yards in Chaves County on August 15. When officers found him, they say Herrera turned the front loader toward them. The officers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead, two injured following Sunday morning apartment shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Transport Street southeast. According to a press release, when officers arrived, they located bullet casings and blood in the area. Police say one person that had been shot was already taken […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Early Saturday homicide investigation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Copper. When police arrived, they located a person who had died from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Weather#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Man arrested on federal warrant for reentering country illegally

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to ram a federal agent with a vehicle is now in custody. U.S. Marshals along with the Lea County Drug Task Force apprehended Luis Carlos Talamantez-Lopez on Monday for illegally entering the country. The task force says his criminal history includes armed robbery, weapons charges and kidnapping. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

District Attorney asks what it will take to keep serial burglar detained following another arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A repeat offender who is tied to as many as 80 burglaries in the Albuquerque metro has been arrested again. This time he’s accused of breaking into cars while wearing his ankle monitor. The District Attorney wants to keep him behind bars. Related coverage Prosecution wants Albuquerque serial burglar back behind bars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man arrested minutes after release from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico man who just got released from jail didn’t enjoy freedom for very long. He actually walked around the block to the Hobbs police station and jumped on an officer’s car yelling that authorities didn’t give him all his stuff back. Phillip Henderson’s moments of freedom were short-lived. Security […]
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in 2017 North Valley murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years later, the Albuquerque Police Department has finally made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the North Valley. APD has been investigating the death of 45-year-old Thomas Ramirez since 2017 when he was shot and killed near Fourth Street and Candelaria. Witnesses say he got out of his car and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot NMSP officer to argue self-defense

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was terrifying dash camera video of a state police officer pulling over a suspect and him almost immediately opening fire last September. Robert Nelson was eventually charged with the attempted murder of a federal officer because she was on a federal task force but now Nelson’s attorneys are requesting some redacted documents as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests more than a dozen robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested more than a dozen serial robbery suspects. This is part of an operation that began on September 4. Arrests include Ada Melendez and Robert Sanchez, who police say shoplifted from Albertsons. When confronted, police say Melendez pointed a gun at employees. They also arrested […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 900 fentanyl pills seized in recent NMSP drug operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have charged 36 people as part of a recent drug operation in Albuquerque. The operation, which ran from August 17 to September 24, targeted suspects through social media platforms. “As criminals evolve and find new ways to circumvent the system and commit crimes, so too will our organization evolve,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man calls 911 to report 12-year-old’s fentanyl overdose, then runs from home

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re hearing the 911 call that led emergency responders to Brent Sullivan, the 12-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose last month. Dispatch: “Carlsbad 911, what is your emergency?”Caller: “We need an ambulance right now.”Dispatch: “What’s going on?”Caller: “It’s a nine-year-old, he’s in the back yard, he’s not responding to anything, he […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

APD launching pilot program to better connect with 911 callers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a pilot program they say will better help those who call 911. The department is partnering with SPIDR Tech, an application that sends a text message to those who dial 911 from their mobile phones. A message will let them know their call was received and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad couple arrested after allegedly found with fentanyl pills

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators busted a couple in Carlsbad with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. Agents with the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force showed up to arrest Cruz Melendrez on warrants Tuesday. That’s when they found about 1,100 pills along with heroin, meth, and two guns. A woman, Satin Middleton, was also arrested and is […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

APD exchanges guns for gift cards at buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest gun buyback event. The department says it took in nearly 200 unwanted guns at its crime lab Saturday in exchange for gift cards. That’s about nine more firearms than their last event in May. Police offered $100 for any revolver or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
765
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy