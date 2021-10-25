‘Becoming Cousteau’ Shows the Evolution of the Underwater Icon

Everything I am goes back to the sea. And not just on a species level, either. Growing up, I was fortunate enough to spend my summers on Turkey’s Aegean coast, and I started diving and spearfishing at a young age; I caught my first octopus when I was 11, my first grouper and my first moray when I was 12. The sea was all I cared about. (I was a child, of course, so it took some years for me to realize I could no longer kill these magnificent creatures.) I talked about becoming a marine biologist when other kids talked about becoming firemen or astronauts. Almost all of the books I wanted to read were sea books. I made my grandfather read the entirety of a then-new unabridged Turkish translation of Moby-Dick to me when I was six. (I still can’t believe the poor man actually did it; the damn thing was huge.) Even my cinephilia probably comes from the sea. Most of the movies I watched as a kid were sea movies: Tentacles, The Deep, Orca: the Killer Whale, Jaws, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Warlords of Atlantis, and that Italian airplane-disaster knockoff where the Concorde crashes into the sea and James Franciscus has to scuba dive after it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO