‘Becoming Cousteau’ Shows the Evolution of the Underwater Icon

By Jean Bentley
Indiewire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many people, Liz Garbus grew up watching the exploits of French underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau in his ship, the “Calypso.” But the filmmaker learned more than she ever knew while making her newest documentary, “Becoming Cousteau.” The National Geographic film, in theaters Oct. 22, chronicles the highs and lows of...

womenandhollywood.com

“True Things,” “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” & “Becoming Cousteau” Among BFI London Film Fest Winners

Harry Wootliff landed “one of the biggest financial prizes in the UK independent film industry” at the BFI London Film Festival. The “True Things” helmer won the £50,000 (about $68,600 USD) IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary award in association with the British Film Institute (BFI), per Screen Daily. Her follow-up to 2018’s “Only You” sees Ruth Wilson playing a woman whose life is upended after she becomes fixated on a hookup.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

'Hit the Road, 'Playground,' 'Becoming Cousteau' Win BFI London Film Festival Awards

Panah Panahi’s “Hit the Road,” Laura Wandel’s “Playground” and Liz Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau” have won the feature competition awards at the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and BFI chief executive Ben Roberts led a judging panel to award “True Things” filmmaker Harry Wootliff the £50,000 ($68,470) IWC Schaffhausen...
MOVIES
Vulture

Cousteau and Me

Everything I am goes back to the sea. And not just on a species level, either. Growing up, I was fortunate enough to spend my summers on Turkey’s Aegean coast, and I started diving and spearfishing at a young age; I caught my first octopus when I was 11, my first grouper and my first moray when I was 12. The sea was all I cared about. (I was a child, of course, so it took some years for me to realize I could no longer kill these magnificent creatures.) I talked about becoming a marine biologist when other kids talked about becoming firemen or astronauts. Almost all of the books I wanted to read were sea books. I made my grandfather read the entirety of a then-new unabridged Turkish translation of Moby-Dick to me when I was six. (I still can’t believe the poor man actually did it; the damn thing was huge.) Even my cinephilia probably comes from the sea. Most of the movies I watched as a kid were sea movies: Tentacles, The Deep, Orca: the Killer Whale, Jaws, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Warlords of Atlantis, and that Italian airplane-disaster knockoff where the Concorde crashes into the sea and James Franciscus has to scuba dive after it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kdhx.org

‘Becoming Cousteau’ charts the life of a heroic explorer and conservationist

Jacques-Yves Cousteau truly deserves acknowledgement as a legendary, pioneering explorer of an undiscovered world, that of the ocean. Director Liz Garbus’s documentary “Becoming Cousteau” chronicles that aspect of his life as well as his important global advocacy for conservation of this critical natural resource, well before others realized the vulnerability and devastation he saw increasing in the 1970s.
MOVIES
John Ford
Liz Garbus
John Huston
Jacques Cousteau
Middletown Press

How 'Becoming Cousteau' Producer Story Syndicate Built Up Its Powerful Documentary Pipeline

It’s been just over two years since documentary power couple — director Liz Garbus and producer/financier Dan Cogan — launched Story Syndicate, and already the production company has four films contending for Academy Award consideration this awards season. In addition to producing Garbus’ National Geographic doc “Becoming Cousteau,” opening in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ascension’, ‘Summer Of Soul’, Nat Geo’s ‘The Rescue’ And ‘Becoming Cousteau’ Lead Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

Notably leading the pack of nominees revealed Monday for the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards are a pair of films from directors making their debut as documentarians. Ascension’s Jessica Kingdon and Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’s Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson pulled off the impressive feat, with both films receiving six nods apiece. On their tails however are a pair of docus from Nat Geo with five nods each: The Rescue. whose directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi took the Oscar for their previous effort Free Solo; and Becoming Cousteau, whose director Liz Garbus is also a...
MOVIES
shepherdexpress.com

Exploring the World with Jacques Cousteau

As a boy, Jacques Cousteau was fascinated by two things—the sea and cameras. At age 13, he began making little movies, and in his 20s, worked with engineers to develop new technology for ocean diving. When his two fascinations converged, he became one of the world’s most famous people, especially after his television series, “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” was broadcast across the world beginning in 1967.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Becoming Cousteau' Plumbs Depths Of French Ocean Explorer

Explorer, inventor, filmmaker, environmentalist and once even an oil prospector: the complicated journey of Jacques Cousteau is laid bare in a new film about one of the world's most famous Frenchmen. "Becoming Cousteau," which hits theaters in the United States this Friday, traces the extraordinary life of the man through...
ENTERTAINMENT
Middletown Press

'Becoming Cousteau' Review: An Immersive Deep Dive Into the Life of Jacques Cousteau, the Undersea Visionary

Jacques-Yves Cousteau had one of those faces that seemed to come from an earlier time — before the world wars, maybe even before the 20th century. It was a face so thin and tapered yet open, so creased with character, so French. The hawkish Gallic nose. The Aznavour eyes. The big wide stretchy geek smile that seemed to grin back at the entire world. (By the late ’60s, he was doing just that.) Cousteau didn’t just popularize undersea diving as we know it; he created it. To accomplish what he did, he needed to be an athlete, a scientist, an inventor, an adventurer, a filmmaker, and a sea-dog ringleader. Somehow he was a man who fit each of those roles. Standing aboard his American-made vessel, the Calypso, in his red wool cap and bathing suit, surrounded by a crew of devoted French roughnecks, he looked too skinny to be a mere jock, too earthy to be a professor, too worldly to hide himself away when the cameras were rolling. More than just an explorer of the ocean’s mysteries, he became our ambassador to the sea, the one who took us under for the ride.
CELEBRITIES
d23.com

Diving into National Geographic’s Becoming Cousteau

Innovator. Environmentalist. Filmmaker. Icon. With his award-winning films and TV series, Jacques-Yves Cousteau captured the imagination of a generation—offering an incredible, never-before-seen view of the magic found in the world’s oceans. And now, a brand-new documentary from National Geographic Documentary Films, premiering exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 22, shines a spotlight on the man like never before…
MOVIES
Deadline

Finalement! Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Delivered To Theaters; ‘Becoming Cousteau’ Dives In – Specialty Preview

After a long Covid delay, The French Dispatch opens this weekend with distributor Searchlight Pictures and the industry hoping the whimsical Wes Anderson’s film brings a touch of Grand Budapest Hotel-ish coin to the specialty box office. Hoping, but not counting on it, as the box office take beyond studio tentpoles has been largely dour and stubbornly unpredictable. The French Dispatch debuts in 52 theaters and 14 markets in a crowded field including the pop culture phenomenon called Dune. Searchlight acquired The French Dispatch in September of 2019 and it was to have played at a Covid-canceled Cannes in 2020. It premiered...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
thepostathens.com

Cannabis Museum shows the modern poster’s evolution through exhibit

The Cannabis Museum is a nonprofit museum focused on education and research. The museum was established in 2018 and is still working to find a place to permanently locate and open to the public. Though it hasn’t announced the location yet, it aims to find a physical space for the Cannabis Museum to officially call home by 2022.
ATHENS, OH
Indiewire

Questlove and ‘Flee’ Are Battling It Out in a Documentary Oscar Race That Just Heated Up

The Oscar race for Best Documentary reached some major updates with a pair of shortlists: First, the IDA revealed its shortlists for documentary features and shorts; then, DOC NYC dropped its annual “Shortlist” sidebar, which is a curatorial attempt to predict the eventual Oscar nominees. Among the candidates on both lists were Questlove’s concert film sensation “Summer of Soul” and Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated odyssey “Flee,” so it’s a safe bet that they’re at the front of the race. But last year, the eventual Oscar winner in this category didn’t even play festivals, and that was “My Octopus Teacher.” So what could take that slot this time around?
MOVIES
Variety

‘Passing’ Cinematographer Eduard Grau on Rebecca Hall: ‘She Focused on Making a Movie With Visually Striking Poetry’

As cinematographer Eduard Grau was seeking his next project after “The Way Back,” he wanted to work with a director whose vision was to elevate the material into something intellectually profound. Actor Rebecca Hall, making her directing debut with “Passing,” proved to be the ideal partner. “She was already going in that direction, and focused on making a movie with visually striking poetry,” Grau says. Hall decided the adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel would be shot in black and white. At the heart of the story are two Black women, Irene (Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as...
MOVIES
Indiewire

20 Terrifying Non-Horror Movies

It wouldn’t necessarily be accurate to call Denis Villeneuve, Lynne Ramsay, Bennett Miller, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Todd Haynes horror film directors, but they’ve all made at least one terrifying movie. Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’ve had your fix of “The Shining,” “The Exorcist,” and other go-to scary films, then why not try a non-traditional horror movie that’s still bound to give you a nightmare? That’s where Villeneuve’s “Prisoners,” Ramsay’s “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and Haynes’ “Safe” come into play. Dare we say these films are far more terrifying than many of the contemporary horror films released today?
MOVIES
Bradford Era

Kaepernick mini-series shows 'evolution of am American icon'

Ava DuVernay and Regina King are joined by Colin Kaepernick at the premiere of biographical mini-series “Colin in Black & White.” (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/aa1bd957b26e41d88e1f97a089a8e7a2.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Indiewire

Edgar Wright Breaks Down 25 Films from the 1960s That Inspired ‘Last Night in Soho’ — Exclusive

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” has finally arrived in U.S. theaters. The film, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya-Taylor Joy, world premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a rave review from IndieWire, which named it an official Critic’s Pick. “The film marks a refreshing change for the director and co-writer of ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ ‘Hot Fuzz,’ and ‘Baby Driver.’ Left behind is his trademark hyperactive editing and insistent post-modernism; in its place is flowing movement and intense emotion. It’s not just different from his previous films; it’s different from everyone else’s previous films.”
MOVIES

