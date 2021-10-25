CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy’s Place Receives Award For Use Of Affordable Housing Tax Credits

WKHM
 6 days ago

Andy’s Place is the brainchild of Mike Hirst, which provides housing for recovering opioid patients....

www.wkhm.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocates: McKee's affordable housing request not enough to fix problem

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee is asking for a budget amendment that would allocate $29.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act money for affordable housing and housing stability, but it’s not enough to fix the state’s problems, according to some who testified before the House Finance Committee.
CBS New York

Yonkers’ Ridgeway Project Hailed As Some Of State’s Nicest Affordable Housing

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Advocates say new affordable housing in Yonkers is some of the nicest in all of New York state. It replaces a public housing project with a troubled past. A rooftop ribbon-cutting was held to open an eight-story affordable housing tower with priceless views of the Hudson River, exercise and community rooms, solar power and pre-K right on the property. It’s the latest phase of Yonkers’ the Ridgeway project, replacing the rundown and troubled Cottage Place Gardens. “The living conditions was like a three or four before. Now they’re a ten, a perfect ten,” new resident Allen Clark told CBS2’s Tony...
Washington State
Clinton Herald

ECIA receives award for Maquoketa housing development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Central Intergovernmental Association, based in Dubuque, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the Bear River Cottages’ Pocket Neighborhood in Maquoketa. The Bear River Cottages make up Maquoketa’s new Pocket Neighborhood housing development. These 10 homes were...
MAQUOKETA, IA
salemreporter.com

Long-planned affordable housing project could break ground early next year

The Oregon State Hospital North Campus property, pictured in 2019. A piece of the project would give the city of Salem a former residence hall for nurses to be turned into 52 units of affordable housing. (Troy Brynelson/Salem Reporter) After years of delays, a much-needed affordable housing project in Salem...
OREGON STATE
cityofsantacruz.com

Tax Credits Valued at $22.6M Awarded to City-Led Affordable Housing Project, Construction to Begin in Spring 2022

SANTA CRUZ, CA – The City of Santa Cruz today announced that the State CA Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC), the agency responsible for distributing low-income housing tax credits, awarded in tax credits valued at $22.6 million to the Pacific Station South affordable housing development in the City of Santa Cruz. This tax credit is the final funding needed to ensure the construction begins in spring 2022.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ouraynews.com

Explore affordable housing solutions further before solely taxing rentals

Dear Editor: In 1980, I discovered Ouray on a motorcycle trip from Mexico home to Ohio. I vowed to return. When I retired to Denver in 2017, I visited again and purchased a condo home on Main Street. It has been a wonderful vacation spot and our three children and two grandchildren have also visited regularly. It will always be our family retreat. In 2020, we obtained a license for short term…
OURAY, CO
The Derry News

Tax structure key to affordable housing in NH

Many in the Granite State struggle to find affordable housing and have for many years. It’s a chronic problem for people and for many businesses when potential employees turn down job offers due to the short supply of housing and its expense. Recently the issue garnered press attention when one...
wesb.com

House Passes Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit Bill

A bill authorizing property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters passed the State House overwhelmingly yesterday. HB397, introduced by Representative Clint Owlett of Tioga County, would allow school districts to offer active volunteers a tax credit of up to 100% of their property tax liability. The House approved the bill 199-0...
ncsha.org

Amidst Ongoing Reconciliation Negotiations, Cantwell Calls for Inclusion of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, at a U.S. Senate Committee on Finance hearing, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) called for the inclusion of a significant increase of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit in the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation currently under negotiation in Congress. Cantwell questioned Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets nominee Joshua Frost about the importance of increasing the supply of affordable housing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) in order to address the needs of more than 10 million Americans who pay more than half their income towards rent. More than 90% of affordable housing built in the U.S. depends on LIHTC for financing.
Business Insider

National Equity Fund and Pacific Crest Affordable Housing Partner to Create 96 Units of Much Needed Affordable Housing in High-Rent Bend, Oregon using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

Phase one of the Canal Commons project finished in December 2019 with 48 units and was fully leased by February 2021 with a waiting list of 200+ households, showing the high demand for more affordable housing in the expensive Bend, Oregon market. Phase two is expected to be completed in October 2022 providing the additional 48 units.
OREGON STATE
WTVQ

Ribbon-cutting signals city’s latest affordable housing effort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Mayor Linda Gorton joined the staff at the oasis at Kearney Creek to dedicate new development on Meadowsweet Lane. While many cities are trying to attract high-income residents, city leaders say the goal is to meet the needs of all residents, especially senior adults. “This area has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex Is Opening Soon to Residents

A brand new affordable housing complex is opening soon in Buffalo and gives residents access to a fresh food grocery store. Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, October 21, 2021, that 201 Ellicott Street will soon open to residents. The $76 million apartment building in downtown Buffalo has been under construction for at least a year. The location will provide Buffalonians with 201 mixed-income affordable homes. The complex was built on a former city-owned parking lot, which underwent brownfield remediation first.
BUFFALO, NY
WAVY News 10

Norfolk housing authority opens applications for Diggs Town apartments through project based voucher, tax credit program

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3pcMDj9. Norfolk housing authority opens applications for Diggs Town apartments through project based voucher, tax credit program. Top Local Headlines | Oct. 21, 2021. Woman who abducted infant in Newport News gets 5 years in prison. Third-party to inspect all Navy privatized...
NORFOLK, VA
Crain's New York Business

City’s ex-housing chief raises funds to build affordable apartments

A teacher, a cop and a bartender walk into an apartment complex, all looking to sign a lease. The odds won’t be in their favor. Changing their fates is what Alicia Glen had in mind when she started MSquared, a real estate firm that aims to create more affordable housing for middle-income Americans while hiring woman- and minority-owned companies to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rutland Herald

Former Brandon High School redevelopment awarded tax credit

BRANDON — A developer aims to rent apartments at the former Brandon High School by 2023, with some work on the project to begin in November. Frank Briscoe owns 9 West Seminary St., a 22,000 square foot multistory building constructed in 1916 that’s been vacant for the past three decades. The project has been awarded a Downtown and Village Center Tax credit for $188,750. The total project cost is estimated at $2,165,000.
BRANDON, VT
dbknews.com

College Park could use pandemic relief funds for affordable housing, broadband

The College Park City Council met virtually on Oct. 19, 2021. (Screenshot by Grace Yarrow/For The Diamondback) The College Park City Council is working to allocate nearly $22 million of pandemic relief funding on projects such as affordable housing, neighborhood preservation, business grants and broadband infrastructure. During the council’s virtual...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

