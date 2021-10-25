Andy’s Place Receives Award For Use Of Affordable Housing Tax Credits

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Advocates say new affordable housing in Yonkers is some of the nicest in all of New York state.
It replaces a public housing project with a troubled past.
A rooftop ribbon-cutting was held to open an eight-story affordable housing tower with priceless views of the Hudson River, exercise and community rooms, solar power and pre-K right on the property.
It’s the latest phase of Yonkers’ the Ridgeway project, replacing the rundown and troubled Cottage Place Gardens.
“The living conditions was like a three or four before. Now they’re a ten, a perfect ten,” new resident Allen Clark told CBS2’s Tony...
