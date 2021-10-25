Andy’s Place Receives Award For Use Of Affordable Housing Tax Credits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, at a U.S. Senate Committee on Finance hearing, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) called for the inclusion of a significant increase of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit in the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation currently under negotiation in Congress. Cantwell questioned Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets nominee Joshua Frost about the importance of increasing the supply of affordable housing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) in order to address the needs of more than 10 million Americans who pay more than half their income towards rent. More than 90% of affordable housing built in the U.S. depends on LIHTC for financing.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO