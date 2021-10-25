CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British singer-songwriter, who is set to...

www.lakegenevanews.net

thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
krush925.com

Ed Sheeran cancels in-person appearances after testing positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be cancelling all immediate in-person appearances for his upcoming LP. However, Sheeran will still fulfill his commitments virtually. Ed’s new album is due out this Friday, October 29th. Sheeran posted on social media: “Hey guys. Quick...
PUBLIC HEALTH

