CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Go read this look into how Amazon’s HR falls way behind

By Jasmine Hicks
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn email sent to Jeff Bezos from an Amazon warehouse worker began an internal investigation that found that the e-commerce giant falls behind when it comes to supporting its 1.3 million employees, according to The New York Times. From unjustified terminations to...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Amazon Stock Looks Headed Into The Q3 Earnings Print

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to print its third-quarter 2021 earnings after the closing bell Thursday. When the tech giant reported its second-quarter revenue miss on July 29, the stock gapped down 7% the following day, and the gap has yet to be filled. In terms of guidance for...
STOCKS
TheDailyBeast

Buggy Amazon HR System Shortchanged, Even Fired Workers on Leave: Report

For at least 18 months, Amazon has been quietly attempting to detangle bugs in a patchwork human resources system meant to handle paid and unpaid leave for vulnerable workers, according to a report by The New York Times. The flaws in the leave software have been so severe that employees applying for time off, often parental or medical, have lost weeks or months of income. Some have even been fired after broken programs marked them as no-shows. The Times reported that as many as 180 Amazon warehouses could have been affected by the issue, which is still being dealt with by the company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Eater

Tesco Looks at Amazon’s Surveillance Shopping and Says ‘Yes Please’

British supermarket giant is rivalling Amazon in the surveillance shopping stakes by opening its first checkout-free supermarket, Tesco Get Go. The store has opened on High Holborn in central London, and like Amazon Go — which opened its first U.K. supermarket in Ealing in March — allows customers to just walk in, pick up their groceries, and walk out.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Paste Magazine

Seven Highlights from Amazon's Fall Tech Showcase 2021

Amazon’s fall showcase included a deluge of new devices and features focused on multiple markets and use cases. So many in fact that trying to compile everything into a succinct wrap-up would be a fool’s errand. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t substantial offerings from the presentation that deserve a...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Microsoft acquires Two Hat, a moderation company that helps keep Xbox clean

Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a content moderation provider that’s helped keep harmful content off Xbox. Founded nearly 10 years ago by a former Disney Interactive security specialist, Two Hat uses AI to classify and filter billions of human interactions across messages, images, usernames, videos, and more. Microsoft has been working with Two Hat for the past few years to improve its Xbox communities, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
The Verge

With Facebook’s change to Meta, what’s the new Big Tech acronym?

The company formerly known as Facebook just revealed its new name, Meta. And while that change brings a whole lot of questions, there’s one that many of us at The Verge have been pondering for about 30 minutes: how does the Meta name change the acronym used to refer to the biggest tech companies in one fell swoop?
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
thezoereport.com

36 Things That Make You Look Even Better From Behind For Less Than $35 On Amazon

For fashion lovers, there are few experiences more satisfying than making a head-turning entrance — but as it turns out, a dramatic exit can be even more fun. There’s something undeniably playful about a look that's business in the front, but a party in the back. And, while the red carpet is full of back-baring inspiration, you don't have to be shopping for a couture gown to get in on this deceptively sultry trend. In fact, this list features a whole range of chic things that make you look even better from behind, all of which cost less than $35 on Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
BUSINESS
The Verge

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become the world’s most valuable company

Microsoft surpassed Apple’s market cap on Friday to become the world’s most valuable public company. The change follows Apple’s Thursday earnings, where the company posted strong results but revealed that it lost $6 billion to supply chain constraints. On Tuesday, Microsoft also shared positive earnings boosted by Office, Windows, and its cloud products.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#The New York Times#Nyt
The Verge

Facebook just revealed its new name: Meta

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday at his company’s Connect event that its new name will be Meta. “We are a company that builds technology to connect,” Zuckerberg said. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”
BUSINESS
Trusted Reviews

Amazon’s own-brand TVs go on sale in the USA

Amazon has released its first-ever smart TVs in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series, although they’re currently only available in the USA. You may already be aware of Amazon’s (confusingly named) Fire TV Edition TVs, but those models were produced under the auspices of brands such as JVC and Toshiba. The new Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series sees the company put a firmer hand on the direction of its TVs.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Activision Blizzard ends forced arbitration as CEO takes a massive pay cut

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a letter updating employees on the further steps he and the company will take to change its image in the wake of multiple sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits. Most notably, Kotick says that Activision Blizzard will employ a zero-tolerance harassment policy, waive arbitration in sexual harassment and discrimination claims, and the billion-dollar-net-worth CEO will take a massive pay cut — earning only $62,500 per year in total compensation until the board of directors feels certain diversity, equity, and inclusion goals are met. (Earlier this year, Activision Blizzard shareholders approved a $155 million pay package for Kotick.)
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Why Is DWAC Stock Falling and How Low Can It Go?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) SPAC stock was trading sharply lower on Oct. 27. The stock extended its slide from the last few trading sessions. DWAC stock is now down over 69 percent from the 52-week highs. Why is DWAC stock falling and how low can it go?. Article continues...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Best Life

Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy