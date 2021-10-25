NYPD Officers Testify As Judicial Inquiry Into 2014 Death Of Eric Garner Starts

An officer involved in the fatal arrest of Eric Garner testified Tuesday that he never heard Garner say, “I can’t breathe,” after he was wrestled to the ground and put in a chokehold. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico, testifying on the second day of a history-making judicial inquiry into the handling of the 2014 arrest, told a lawyer for Garner’s mother that he didn’t hear the Staten Island father say the phrase even “once.” In footage taken of the incident, Garner can audibly be heard gasping, “I can’t breathe,” nearly a dozen times.
