CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD Officers Testify As Judicial Inquiry Into 2014 Death Of Eric Garner Starts

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYPD officers testified Monday about the 2014 death of...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD cop admits filing report after Eric Garner chokehold death claiming his sale of loose cigarettes was a felony was ‘total mistake’

One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.” The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WRAL

'I can't breathe': Public inquiry into Garner's death begins

NEW YORK — A rare judicial inquiry began Monday into the death of Eric Garner, whose dying cry of “I can’t breathe” as he was restrained by New York City police officers became a slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement. Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, and other activists sought the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
thecity.nyc

NYPD Officers on a Secret Watchlist Jeopardize Prosecutions

This article is copublished with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. One judge said she believed the testimony of a Bronx defendant’s 64-year-old mother more than that of the two New York City police officers who arrested him. Another said she didn’t buy the testimony of an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Gate City

Ahead of election, DA favorite pushes NYPD on Garner case

Days before the election likely to make him Manhattan's first Black district attorney, Alvin Bragg is showing the prosecutor he might be. The Democrat is spending the last week of his campaign questioning NYPD officials about Eric Garner's death. (Oct. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Cop Who Arrested Eric Garner: I Never Heard Him Say ‘I Can’t Breathe’

An officer involved in the fatal arrest of Eric Garner testified Tuesday that he never heard Garner say, “I can’t breathe,” after he was wrestled to the ground and put in a chokehold. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico, testifying on the second day of a history-making judicial inquiry into the handling of the 2014 arrest, told a lawyer for Garner’s mother that he didn’t hear the Staten Island father say the phrase even “once.” In footage taken of the incident, Garner can audibly be heard gasping, “I can’t breathe,” nearly a dozen times.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Cbs2
New York Post

Eric Garner’s family wants testimonies from de Blasio, NYPD officials

The family of Eric Garner is asking for another chance at calling high-ranking city officials — including Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD police commissioners — in light of testimony this week in the ongoing judicial inquiry into Garner’s fatal 2014 arrest. Garner’s family and other advocates, who sued in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cityxtramagazine.com

NYPD Officer Involved In Eric Garner’s Death Fesses Up, Admits He Filed A False Report

One of the NYPD Officers involved in Eric Garner‘s arrest and subsequent death says that he included false information on the police report filed following the incident. Officer Justin D’Amico made the revelation while being questioned as part of a judiciary inquiry into the way the Garner’s case was handled. After riding with Garner’s body before returning to his precinct, D’Amico says that he made a mistake when he filed a felony tax avoidance charge, which is usually reserved for those selling more than 10,000 untaxed cigarettes, 22,000 cigars or 400 pounds of tobacco.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wmleader.com

Judge denies Garner family request for NYC officials to testify

A New York City judge denied a request Friday afternoon to call high-profile New York City officials as witnesses in the ongoing judicial inquiry into the chokehold death of Eric Garner in 2014. The request was made by Garner’s family and other advocates in the judicial inquiry seeking to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rolling out

Rapper Casanova begging for help from jail

Rapper Casanova is sending out distress signals to his fans — or to anyone who will listen for that matter — to help get him untangled from the legal web that has him staring at a possible decades-long stint in federal prison. Casanova has been in jail since he was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Trap Queen’ Rapper Fetty Wap Indicted by FBI for Alleged Involvement in 100 Kilogram Drug Empire

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday. While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy