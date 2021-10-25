NYPD Officers Testify As Judicial Inquiry Into 2014 Death Of Eric Garner Starts

One of the NYPD Officers involved in Eric Garner‘s arrest and subsequent death says that he included false information on the police report filed following the incident. Officer Justin D’Amico made the revelation while being questioned as part of a judiciary inquiry into the way the Garner’s case was handled. After riding with Garner’s body before returning to his precinct, D’Amico says that he made a mistake when he filed a felony tax avoidance charge, which is usually reserved for those selling more than 10,000 untaxed cigarettes, 22,000 cigars or 400 pounds of tobacco.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO