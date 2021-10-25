CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Baker Signs Student Nutrition Bill Into Law

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie signed a new student nutrition bill into law on Monday.

The bill makes sure kids have equal access to meals during school and will support students and their families.

“There was this whole question about whether we were properly and adequately accessing federal resourcesthat were available to support kids in schools. And the answer was not quite. This legislation, among other things, will ensure that every community in the Commonwealth that has the ability to go all-in on federal programming will be required to do so and we will do everything we can to support them.

The bill also makes it clear that schools cannot use meals as a tool to discipline children and their families.

Baker Open To Supporting ‘Premium Pay’ Bonuses Of Up To $2,000 For Massachusetts Essential Workers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts House this week unveiled a plan to start spending billions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. One of the proposals in the bill would give bonuses of up to $2,000 to essential employees who worked in-person throughout the pandemic state of emergency – and the idea is something that Gov. Charlie Baker can get behind. Baker said Tuesday during an interview with GBH News’ Boston Public Radio that he’s generally supportive of the “premium pay program.” “I do think, conceptually, this is something that is the right thing to do,” he said. “We’ll do the...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker signs bill prohibiting ‘meal-shaming’ in schools

THE PRACTICE of “meal-shaming,” drawing attention to a student whose family owes money for school meals, is a thing of the past, after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law prohibiting the practice in Massachusetts. “Now we can finally say when Massachusetts students go to the school cafeteria for lunch, they...
NEWTON, MA
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott expected to sign transgender sports bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill requiring student-athletes in the state’s public school system to compete on teams that correspond with their biological sex. Texas lawmakers passed H.B. 25 on Sunday after Abbott added it to the agenda of a special legislative session on redistricting in...
POLITICS
shorefrontnews.com

Gov. Hochul Signs Frontus Transit Noise Reduction Bill

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed into law Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus’ New York City Transit Noise Reduction bill. The law is in response to unnecessary and excessive noise from elevated trains that is impacting the health and quality of life of New Yorkers, including residents of Coney Island who brought this issue to the Assemblymember’s attention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers implore Scott to declare Covid-19 emergency

Pointing to still-rising coronavirus case counts in the state, legislators and other stakeholders at a Monday press conference said Gov. Phil Scott should do more to control the virus’s spread. But Scott maintains that mandates will not help now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers implore Scott to declare Covid-19 emergency.
VERMONT STATE
