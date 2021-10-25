Gov. Baker Signs Student Nutrition Bill Into Law

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie signed a new student nutrition bill into law on Monday.

The bill makes sure kids have equal access to meals during school and will support students and their families.

“There was this whole question about whether we were properly and adequately accessing federal resourcesthat were available to support kids in schools. And the answer was not quite. This legislation, among other things, will ensure that every community in the Commonwealth that has the ability to go all-in on federal programming will be required to do so and we will do everything we can to support them.

The bill also makes it clear that schools cannot use meals as a tool to discipline children and their families.