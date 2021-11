We’re at the point of the season where even a win feels like a loss. Let’s get into it. Even if you remove the strength of the opponent, the first half against Arizona was one of the worst offensive showings you’ll ever see from a college football team. While he’s had no help from the run game or the coaching, Dylan Morris’ play is seemingly getting worse as the season drags on. He was poor for almost the entire Arizona game, breaking the pocket early, not getting rid of the ball and taking sacks, and missing open targets.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO