CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Bradford Health Services: Proven Addiction Treatment since 1977

citycurrent.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Kellie Turnage, Territory Manager for Bradford Health Services, who highlights how the organization has been successfully treating alcohol and drug...

citycurrent.news

Comments / 0

Related
Tech Times

How To Find The Suitable Mental Health Treatment Plans To Recover From Your Addiction

Finding the right treatment plans can be a difficult task when looking out for your mental health. There are so many options available that it may feel like there is no way to find one that will work for you. With the help of this blog post, we hope to put some of those worries at ease and show you how easy it can be to find what works best for your situation.
MENTAL HEALTH
wbiw.com

Bowen Center receives $3.9 million grant for mental healthcare, case management and addiction treatment

WARSAW – Bowen Center receives $3.9 million grant to increase mental healthcare, case management, and addiction recovery treatment. The grant will help augment Bowen Center’s HIPAA compliant telehealth capabilities, recruit mental healthcare professionals, and provide additional training and support for staff on behavioral health disparities including cultural and linguistic competence to further assist diverse patient populations.
WARSAW, IN
Marietta Daily Journal

Buckhead Behavioral Health opens, offering addiction and mental health treatment

Buckhead Behavioral Health, an outpatient center providing treatment for addiction and mental health, has officially opened its doors. The facility, which accepts most major private medical insurance, offers a partial hospitalization program (PHP), intensive outpatient program (IOP) and outpatient services for both adults and adolescents. Conveniently located residential options—all within walking distance of the Buckhead Behavioral Health office—are also available for adults.
ATLANTA, GA
MedPage Today

Uptick in Adults Receiving Mental Health Treatment in 2020

The proportion of U.S. adults who received any form of mental health treatment increased slightly from 2019 to 2020 (19.2% to 20.3%), according to data from the CDC's National Health Interview Survey (NHIS). The small uptick represents the growing number of people who are taking prescription medications for their mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Family Program
News Channel Nebraska

In Holistic Addiction Treatment Programs, What Does Holistic Mean?

Originally Posted On: https://esdetox.com/in-holistic-addiction-treatment-programs-what-does-holistic-mean/. In the not-too-distant past, addiction carried a stigma. Few people ever admitted when they were struggling with addiction. Even fewer sought treatment. That’s why not that long ago, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimated that up to 90% of people in need of drug addiction recovery services didn’t get them. And when they did, the help they received was often cold, clinical, and distinctly lacking in compassion.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychreg.org

What Is Dual Diagnosis in Addiction Treatment?

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, almost 45% of addiction patients have a co-occurring mental health issue. By definition, a dual diagnosis is the presence of any behavioural or mental health condition alongside substance abuse disorder (SUD). Integrated addiction-related treatment is essential for people who receive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Business Insider

Total Brain Brings New Clinical Platform to the Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Markets; Offers Game-Changing Stress Management Tools

The new Total Brain clinical platform is in response to clinicians asking for a robust set of actionable data. Further, the new platform includes the introduction of the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Measurement coupled with Total Brain's Resonant Breathing exercise for patients to better manage "in the moment" stress, and for addiction patients to quell related "in the moment" cravings. The result: improved patient outcomes and a reduction in the frequency of patients calling into clinicians when they are in a craving or stress-related crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EverydayHealth.com

Few Patients Prescribed Buprenorphine for Opioid Addiction Misuse This Treatment

Misuse of the anti-addiction drug buprenorphine is becoming less common as a growing number of U.S. patients who need this medication receive it to treat opioid use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in JAMA Network Open. For the study, researchers examined data on 214,505 adults who...
HEALTH
WBUR

Doctors and advocates criticize plan for addiction treatment at Suffolk County Jail

With a new courtroom and treatment facility soon to be operating at the Suffolk County jail, several doctors and political leaders are joining together to oppose the plan. Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is putting in a makeshift courtroom and treatment facility at his jail to deal with those living in a large tent encampment on the nearby streets. The sheriff says he has the room and can help treat the mental health and substance use issues affecting many of those living in the encampment.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Opinion: It’s time to take care of mental health and addiction in Idaho

Idahoans are tough people. We take great pride in caring for our ourselves, our families and neighbors. This spirit has served us well. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear there are limitations. That is particularly true when it comes to providing mental health and substance use treatment. Idaho, like...
IDAHO STATE
texasgopvote.com

Turner Joins Colleagues in Supporting Opioid Addiction Treatment in Correctional Facilities

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic severely worsened the opioid epidemic in Ohio and drug-related deaths increased. Incarcerated individuals, who disproportionately suffer from addiction, currently lack a viable path to recovery. This legislation will provide them critical treatment in hopes of reintegrating them back into their communities. “Far too many justice-involved individuals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clean Eating

3 Foods To Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. What you eat and drink can have an enormous effect on blood pressure, helping you to either lower blood pressure naturally or make it worse over time. There are three food additives – partially hydrogenated oil, sodium, and sugar – that have the worst and biggest impact on increasing blood pressure. But they aren’t the only offenders. You’ve got to avoid certain foods if you’re trying to lower high blood pressure.
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy