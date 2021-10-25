CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recognizing Myanmar junta won’t stop violence: outgoing U.N. envoy

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Recognizing Myanmar’s junta as the country’s government would not stop growing violence, the outgoing United Nations special envoy on Myanmar said on Monday, warning such a move would push the country toward instability and becoming a failed state. “I hope that the international community will...

