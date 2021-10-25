Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?
Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Steve Jobs’ own daughter is already slamming the announcement of the iPhone 14
This just in: a brand new iPhone has been announced. And as always, people are critical of the designs. After years of convincing people that this new iPhone is ‘better’ than the last one, Apple has finally worked the nerve of Steve Jobs’ own daughter, and she’s saying what we’re all thinking.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: James Corden opens ‘The Late Late Show’ with speech about the Queen
With the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, James Corden chose to do a cold open for the The Late Late Show to give a short speech in tribute to Her Majesty. Corden, who was born and raised in England, just began his eighth and final...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Laenor Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon?’ Explained
Laenor Velaryon played a major role in episode three of House of the Dragon and that’s only a taste of his story. He’s played by Theo Nate in his teenage years and John MacMillan will take over the role in his later years, (similar to Rhaenyra and Alicent), which implies that his role will grow even bigger as time goes on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings revived interest in The Smiths, and you can guess why
After many years of being stuck in the obituary drafts section for journalists, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. With that has come a renewed interest in The Smiths. The Smiths’ second studio album was titled The Queen Is Dead, and with the, well, clear and obvious news, fans have decided to revisit the acclaimed 1986 rock album. A trendsetting album which paved the way for the miserable music of Thom Yorke, it only makes sense they’re back setting trends on social media following Her Majesty’s death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most spine-tingling ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ episodes ever
Picture the scenario: it’s a Saturday night during the 1990s, and you and your friends can be found gathered around your giant TV while the members of the Midnight Society gather around their campfire. It’s time for another chilling episode of the Nickelodeon favorite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?. With a spooky story, a bowl of popcorn, and a cozy blanket wrapped securely around you, yes it was a simpler time, but that was small comfort once the show started because with twisted tales of ghosts, ghouls, and even alien invasions, this show had us all reaching for the lights. So join us if you dare for a trip down memory lane, as we snap back to the days of Snick and recount the 10 most spine-tingling Are You Afraid of the Dark? episodes ever!
wegotthiscovered.com
Will ‘The Crown’ cover Queen Elizabeth II’s death in future seasons?
The world has been rocked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the passing of the long-lasting monarch bringing an end to one of the most notable regal reigns in history. These days, you don’t even need to be an expert in modern British history to know the ins and outs of the late Queen’s time on the throne thanks to Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked
The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bizarrely feasible theory praises Thanos for preventing the pandemic
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, as fans theorize Thanos is to thank for preventing the pandemic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Commentators have widely compared The Blip to the coronavirus pandemic as society saw distinct parallels between fiction and reality, but within the Marvel universe did such a pandemic hit them in 2019? Well, perhaps not, as fans are now speculating that the events of Avengers: Infinity War led to Earth-616 completely avoiding the pandemic.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dumb and Dumber’ director teaming up with John Cena and Zac Efron for R-rated comedy
Is Cringe Comedy back, baby? Master of the genre Peter Farrelly, who alongside brother Bobby directed such comedy classics as Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and I, and Dumb and Dumber, seems to be returning to form and he’s bringing John Cena and Zac Efron along for the ride.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite
For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
Comments / 0