Public Safety

North Carolina Man Identified As One Of John Wayne Gacy's Victims

By Bill Galluccio
 6 days ago
Photo: Archive Photos

Authorities have identified another victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy . Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said that the remains found in a crawl space underneath Gacy's home belonged to Francis Wayne Alexander .

Alexander would have been 21 or 22 when he was killed by Gacy in later 1976 or early 1977. Alexander moved from North Carolina to Chicago, where he lived for about a year before Gacy murdered him.

Dart said that Alexander was identified thanks to the help of the nonprofit DNA Doe Project. They analyzed his DNA, compared it to the database of a genealogy website , and found potential relatives.

Alexander is survived by his mother, two half-sisters, and two half-brothers. His family issued a statement asking for privacy.

"It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne. He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims' families. Our only comfort is knowing this killer no longer breathes the same air as we do," the statement said . "We can now lay to rest what happened and move forward by honoring Wayne. We ask that you respect our wishes of privacy as we process this tragedy."

Gacy was convicted of killing 33 men and boys in the 1970s and was executed by lethal injection in 1994. Of his 33 victims, five have not been identified.

