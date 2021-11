The holidays are only a few weeks away, but national concern over a labor shortage affecting the turkey supply does not seem to be an issue locally. Turkey supplier Butterball has expressed concerns over a shortage of supply that could impact the selection of turkeys in stores this fall. Alex Stodola from Stodola’s IGA in Luxemburg says he ordered turkeys for the store months ago and that all indications are that he will have enough to meet the demand during the holidays. John Calhoun, store manager at Tadych’s Econofoods in Sturgeon Bay confirmed Wednesday that turkey orders are in and that suppliers have not mentioned any word of a supply issue. Calhoun recommends that shoppers purchase their turkeys early and freeze them to make sure they can get the size they want.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO