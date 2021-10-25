Man enters Washington County family’s garage in middle of night, steals woman’s purse

RITCHIEVILLE, Pa. — Surveillance video from inside a Washington County family’s garage showed a man entering in the middle of the night and stealing a single mother’s purse.

“We have gone through a gamut of emotions. She just fears someone was that close to her without us realizing it,” said Jennifer Guthrie, the victim’s mother.

The victim told Channel 11 she was too afraid to do an interview. Her mother said the whole incident unfolded as her daughter and her grandchildren were asleep in their home.

Guthrie said she’s speaking up because she wants the man caught.

“There’s a very distinguishing hairline, a receding hairline. It looks like he had a hoodie that held his hair back; a distinctive forehead,” she said.

Guthrie said she doesn’t know if her daughter forgot to close the garage door or if it was opened before the video started recording. They’ve plastered the 12 minute security camera footage across several different social media outlets.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re urged to call state police.

