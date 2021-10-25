CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Man enters Washington County family’s garage in middle of night, steals woman’s purse

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xucXy_0ccLGcYY00

RITCHIEVILLE, Pa. — Surveillance video from inside a Washington County family’s garage showed a man entering in the middle of the night and stealing a single mother’s purse.

“We have gone through a gamut of emotions. She just fears someone was that close to her without us realizing it,” said Jennifer Guthrie, the victim’s mother.

The victim told Channel 11 she was too afraid to do an interview. Her mother said the whole incident unfolded as her daughter and her grandchildren were asleep in their home.

Guthrie said she’s speaking up because she wants the man caught.

“There’s a very distinguishing hairline, a receding hairline. It looks like he had a hoodie that held his hair back; a distinctive forehead,” she said.

Guthrie said she doesn’t know if her daughter forgot to close the garage door or if it was opened before the video started recording. They’ve plastered the 12 minute security camera footage across several different social media outlets.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re urged to call state police.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A juvenile was shot in an incident in McKeesport early Sunday morning. The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in McKeesport, after the juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Hamilton Street.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County

KITTANNING TWP., Pa. — A Kittanning man was killed in a crash in Armstrong County early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on U.S. Route 422 in Kittanning Township around 4 a.m. According to the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Cade O. Costigan, 26, of Kittanning, was driving a vehicle east when...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night after suffering injuries while on a hayride in Jackson County, Missouri, multiple media outlets reported. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy fell off the hayride trailer which then ran over the child, KMBH-TV reported. Jackson County...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh’s South Side around midnight Sunday. The incident occurred at the intersection of S 21st and Sarah streets, where police were called for a stabbing. When first responders arrived, they located a man with a stab wound to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Ritchieville#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body of Pennsylvania man recovered from Maine pond

PALMERO, Maine — Maine Warden Service divers on Friday retrieved the body of a Pennsylvania man whose kayak apparently capsized in rough waters, officials said. Akshay Mamidela, 25, of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, is believed to have taken a kayak to retrieve a paddleboard that drifted away because of high winds on Sheepscot Pond, wardens said. He went missing Wednesday evening, and wardens were contacted early Thursday.
MAINE STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 4 wounded during outdoor boxing match in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was killed and four others were wounded as an outdoor boxing match in Florida turned into a deadly shootout among spectators, authorities said. Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded at about 8:15 p.m. EDT to the Skyway Plaza, where a temporary boxing...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
75K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy