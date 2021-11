For most people suffering from a Covid-19 infection, the quarantine period is of 14 days, and they test negative after two weeks or less. However, an immunocompromised patient suffering from severe antiphospholipid syndrome tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 335 days. The persistence and evolution of the virus have been documented, and the 45-years-old woman got rid of the Covid-19 infection after almost a year.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO