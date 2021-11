Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) opened a Senate hearing on Tuesday with a warning to the three witnesses: “Being different from Facebook is not a defense.”. As the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has faced a daily slew of new revelations from a whistleblower’s release of documents and emails to media outlets, lawmakers at the hearing made clear that their scrutiny extends to other user-generated platforms, this time those most popular with kids and teens, including Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

