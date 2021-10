Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman who escaped Sunday from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County, officials said. Jessica C. Graham, 40, was reported missing from a minimum security unit at the facility earlier Sunday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said. The office did not say how or when exactly she went missing from the women’s prison. The office alerted the media at about 2:30 p.m.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO