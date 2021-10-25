CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook's PR Crisis Continues As More News Outlets Report on the 'Facebook Papers'

SFist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevelations about Facebook's knowledge of its enormous and fundamental problems, and the company's ineptitude in handling them or lack of true interest in trying because it would hurt the bottom line, are continuing to roll in. We thought that the Wall Street Journal had been gifted the trove of...

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
Deadline

Facebook Is Changing Its Name To ‘Meta’: “From Now On We’re Going To Be The Metaverse First, Not Facebook First”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company is changing its corporate name to Meta, a move that was hinted at in recent weeks and follows the company’s plans to invest billions of dollars in the next iteration of computing that the social media giant’s CEO has dubbed the Metaverse. The move also comes as the company is besieged by negative press as article after article impugns its integrity and business practices, often describing a single-minded pursuit of profit at the expense of the public good. Zuckerberg accused the media of “a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint...
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
FOXBusiness

Zuckerberg slams Facebook Papers, defends company's record

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's record on Monday after a group of 17 U.S. media outlets, including FOX Business, began reporting on a trove of documents and disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission from former product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The Facebook Papers, which are in a redacted form, were obtained through a congressional source.
inputmag.com

Facebook's latest PR fail is a bizarre attack on journalists

Facebook cannot get out of its own way. Today, in the midst of what might kindly be called a public shitstorm, Facebook VP of Communications John Pinette tweeted a thread from the @fbnewsroom account that somehow manages to be both disparaging toward journalists as a collective and look bad for the company at the same time.
The Next Web

After the Facebook Papers, what’s next for, err, Meta?

It’s been a rough week for Facebook, just like the previous week, and the week before that. The revelations from leaked documents and Frances Haugen’s testimonies have plunged the company into a crisis — and a new name isn’t gonna solve its problems. We dug out our crystal ball to...
