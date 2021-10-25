CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knifeman follows woman home in a panda mask and stabs her babysitter say police

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
 6 days ago

A knifeman wearing a sinister panda mask followed a woman home and stabbed her babysitter, police say.

Harrowing video captured the incident outside the unidentified woman’s home in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday evening.

Police said suspect Joshua William Cates, who was wearing a bloody Halloween mask, had followed the woman in her car before attacking her when she parked and propped the door open to get out.

Home surveillance footage shows the pair struggling on the ground by the car before the woman’s babysitter, an unnamed 45-year-old man, came out to help her.

The babysitter was pulling Mr Cates off of the woman when he was stabbed, police said. The wound was not life-threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iu5LH_0ccLFeMD00

Mr Cates fled the scene, leaving behind his mask. The babysitter and a neighbour attempted to follow him before returning home when they noticed the stab wound.

Mr Cates, 31, was apprehended hours later in the backseat of an acquaintance’s car. Police said he was identified by evidence left at the scene of the assault.

He was arrested and booked into Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and coercion, KEZI reported.

It is not known whether Mr Cates has been assigned a lawyer or given an opportunity to enter a plea.

foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday.Police do not believe a single witness on the train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.Both the man and woman got on the train at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: Man who followed woman, tried getting into her house arrested after breaking into another Brookline home

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of following a woman home before trying to get into her house was arrested after breaking into another Brookline home, police said. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Lawrence Road just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday met with the homeowner who said he confronted an unknown man who had entered his garage through a closed door, according to Brookline police.
BROOKLINE, MA
York Dispatch Online

Woman escapes attacker after rape, hours-long ordeal: Police

A woman was able to convince her attacker to let her go after he raped her for hours and debated killing her, police said. Jean Carlo Nogueras-Gonzalez, 29, of York City, was arrested after the victim reported what happened. Springettsbury Township Police were notified about 4:15 a.m. Sept. 22 of a sexual assault at Fayfield Park, according to charging documents.
YORK, PA
