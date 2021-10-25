CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Public sector pay freeze imposed on millions during pandemic to be lifted

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyVMH_0ccLFdTU00

The government is set to lift the public sector pay freeze it imposed on millions of workers last year, Rishi Sunak will announce on Wednesday.

The partial pay freeze was imposed by the chancellor in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and was described by unions as "kick in the teeth" for key workers who it hit.

Critics accused the chancellor of economic mismanagement for taking demand out of the economy during a downturn, but Mr Sunak said he wanted public sector wages to match "the context of the wider economic climate" in which wages were falling.

The Treasury briefed the wage plans to the media on Monday evening ahead of the chancellor's Budget on Wednesday – despite a warning from the Commons speaker not to do so.

“The economic impact and uncertainty of the virus meant we had to take the difficult decision to pause public sector pay," chancellor Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

“Along with our Plan for Jobs, this action helped us protect livelihoods at the height of the pandemic.

“And now, with the economy firmly back on track, it’s right that nurses, teachers and all the other public sector workers who played their part during the pandemic see their wages rise.”

TUC General secretary Frances O'Grady warned that pay rises had to be above inflation and said the rises could not come at the cost of funding public services.

“The pay freeze won't be over unless the chancellor fully funds pay rises above the rising cost of living. Otherwise, he will force departments to choose between pay cuts or service cuts," she said.

The Treasury said the pay rises would depend on the recommendations of independent pay review bodies in particular sectors.

Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury said: "With a new deal for workers, exploitative practices like zero hours contracts banned, Fire and rehire outlawed, a minimum wage of at least £10 an hour and fair pay agreements, a Labour government will transform work and raise standards.

"This Conservative government's choice last year to freeze pay for so many frontline workers, who have been among the real heroes of the pandemic, was damaging and unsustainable.

"The government must work to ensure a fair settlement and reflect the vital work of all key workers including many who have been burnt out over the course of the pandemic."

The original freeze affected the majority of public sector workers, but some, including NHS staff, were not affected. Mr Sunak was accused of playing “divide and rule” by targeting specific workers.

UK inflation measured on the consumer prices index hit 3 per cent in August, up from 1 per cent in March this year.

It comes as the government confirms that the national minimum wage is to increase for adults over 23 to £9.50.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Will mortgages become more expensive? and other Budget questions

People are scrutinising the details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget, to see what it means for them. Our personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey answers some of your questions:. Will the Budget cause mortgage rates to rise? (John Burnie) Mortgage rates have been very low by historical standards in recent times...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Public sector workers could face below-inflation pay increases

Millions of public sector workers could face below-inflation increases in their pay despite Rishi Sunak confirming the end of the pay freeze in his Budget on Wednesday. The Chancellor told MPs that more than five million public workers including nurses, teachers and service personnel would see their average pay increase from April in “broad parity with the private sector”.
BUSINESS
Axios

Millions of baby boomers retired early during the pandemic

The pandemic pushed more than 3 million baby boomers into premature retirement, according to a new analysis from Miguel Faria e Castro, a senior economist at the St. Louis Fed. Why it matters: The wave of early retirements is contributing to the labor shortage that's roiling the U.S. economy. What's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak hints public sector pay could rise in this week’s Budget

Rishi Sunak has suggested that public sector pay will rise in this week’s Budget. It would mean an end to last year’s public sector pay freeze, with wage increases for 2.6 million workers including teachers, police and civil servants. The Chancellor said he would set out a “new pay policy”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Bridget Phillipson
The Independent

Sunak set to announce end of public sector pay freeze in Budget

Rishi Sunak is due to announce that the year-long public sector pay freeze is to end, paving the way for millions of workers to potentially receive a pay rise.The Chancellor is expected to declare in his Budget on Wednesday that the Spending Review conclusion is that the public sector pay restraint, brought in due to heavy borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic, can be brought to a close.The decision, according to the Treasury means that more than five million public sector workers, such as teachers, nurses and armed forces personnel, could be in line for a pay rise next year.With...
WORLD
The Independent

Government cannot guarantee public sector pay rise will be above inflation

The government cannot guarantee that Britain’s public sector workers will get an above-inflation pay rise next year, the business minister has said.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he is ending the year-long public sector pay freeze ahead of his Budget on Wednesday.But business minister Paul Scully said the government could not be sure the pay rises would be above predicted inflation of 4 per cent – saying it would depend on the advice of the pay review bodies.“The chancellor is keen to give people a rise,” he told Sky News on Tuesday. “They [the pay review bodies] will then take that into...
BUSINESS
newschain

Unions attack lack of detail on public sector pay

Unions representing public service workers have attacked the lack of detail in the Budget despite confirmation of an end to the freeze on pay. One official said it was “meaningless” to talk about increasing pay without information on how much workers will receive. Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed to MPs that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Public Sector#Treasury#Commons#Labour
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak's pay rise for seven million people...but how WILL the UK afford it? Business leaders warn minimum wage rise will hit already-struggling firms while giving public sector workers a boost will anger private sector employees

More than seven million workers will get a pay rise in tomorrow's Budget. Rishi Sunak last night declared it was right to award higher wages to public sector employees because the economy was 'firmly back on track'. Around 5.6million staff – including nurses, teachers and members of the Armed Forces...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK to force large firms to disclose climate-related risks

The government has announced that large companies will be obliged by law to share climate-related financial information from next year.Ministers said the UK is the first country in the G20 to make such disclosures mandatory.The rule, which comes into effect on 6 April, will only apply to around 1,300 UK-registered firms, including banks and insurers, as well as private businesses with more than 500 staff and annual turnovers of £500m.Some companies, including Aviva, Tesco and Unilever, already voluntarily provide the information required by the new law.The decision to force others to do the same comes on the recommendation of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK's Sunak to raise minimum wage and public sector pay: Sun

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will raise the minimum wage and unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his annual budget on Wednesday, the Sun newspaper reported, citing sources. The minimum wage, currently worth 8.91 pounds per hour, could go up to 9.45, the Sun...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chancellor refuses to slash duty on home fuel bills in tomorrow's budget that could save hard-pressed households £60 each after gas prices rocketed to record highs - but will bump up the pay for seven million low-paid and public sector workers

Rishi Sunak has refused to slash VAT on household energy bills in Wednesday's Budget, in a blow to millions of families struggling with a cost of living squeeze. The Chancellor has been under huge pressure to cut the levy, but Treasury sources said he believed the move would subsidise richer households while doing too little for the poorest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Union bosses demand pay rise for public sector workers of at least 3.1% after Rishi Sunak confirms he will scrap pay freeze at the Budget on Wednesday

Union bosses are urging Rishi Sunak to bring forward a massive pay rise for public sector workers after the Chancellor confirmed a pay freeze will be lifted at the Budget. A year-long 'pause' on pay hikes is due to come to an end but ministers have refused to guarantee that workers will receive a real-terms increase amid growing cost of living pressures.
ECONOMY
AFP

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed expired that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels. "As we approach 2022, the economy is regaining momentum. An improving health situation, rising mobility, improving employment trends and solid household finances should support consumer spending growth," wrote Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics, predicting stronger outlays in the last quarter of 2021. Meanwhile the PCE price index rose 4.4 percent in September compared to September 2020, slightly faster than August's rate as the world's largest economy continues to grapple with strong demand and supply chains snarls that have pushed inflation higher.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nobody is calling for Covid ‘plan B’, claims Boris Johnson despite medical leaders’ pleas

Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid “plan B“ to be implemented now – despite a chorus of pleas from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.“Absolutely everybody” agrees there is no need to move to tougher curbs despite high infection rates, except “possibly the Labour Party”, the prime minister insisted.The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be “overconfident about their level of immunity” by spurning the opportunity of a pre-winter booster jab.Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the prime minister – speaking at the G20 summit in Rome – said: “I see no evidence...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak will not tell people to reduce meat intake to help curb climate change

Rishi Sunak has said that he will not encourage the British public to eat less meat in an effort to combat climate change. The chancellor made the statement at a meat market, shortly after chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance called upon people to reduce their meat consumption to help tackle the climate crisis. Sir Patrick said that “a little bit of a reduction in the amount of meat you eat” could significantly impact the fight against climate change.He was one of almost 40 senior scientific advisers who issued a statement to world leaders ahead of the Cop26 summit...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Putting the UK on notice: How US legal fiction inspired aggressive action from UK anti-vaxxers

Two weeks ago, an anti-vaxxer group led by Michael Chaves, a 55-year-old paramedic from Kent, visited the home of BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, protesting against his reporting of Covid-19.The group served him a notice of liability for what they dubbed “crimes against humanity” for his stance on vaccines, weeks after doing the same at the home of TV’s Dr Hilary Jones.Just days ago, the same anti-vax mob descended on a hospital in Colchester, where they tried to serve frontline health workers the same notice before threatening them with a common law Nuremberg trial.The incidents this month were not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy