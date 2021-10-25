87-year-old Braves fan inspiring her friends to cheer on her team

Susie Burdett (WSB-TV)

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Susie Burdett loves the Braves, and she’s got the bobblehead collection to prove it.

“I’ve got Freddie Freeman, and Ozzie, and Acuna. When you’re 87 years old, you have to take what comes. I just love this,” Susie said.

Her Atlanta Braves are in the World Series, and Susie and many of her friends at The Birches At Villa Rica haven’t missed a single inning.

“Oh! It was exciting. Couldn’t wait. Couldn’t wait ‘till it came on,” Martha Gill Clark said.

Martha is 97. Both ladies have been loyal fans since the Braves first moved to town, and now they’ve got everybody in the place wearing Braves ballcaps and pearls.

They remember all those great teams from the 90′s and the era of Hammerin’ Hank, but they love the new generation even more.

They’re proud of these guys, and proud of the way all the residents at The Birches have gotten on the bandwagon.

“To see these 80- and 90-year-old men ‘high five everyone is really exciting,” Susie said.

©2021 Cox Media Group