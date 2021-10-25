CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after authorities find deadly drugs, money at a home, TBI says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoGST_0ccLCeBA00
Byron Perry Man arrested after deadly drugs and money are found, TBI says. (TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after authorities find deadly drugs.

According to a release, a joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Judicial Drug Task Force, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of fentanyl resulted in the seizure of a deadly drug and the arrest of a Memphis man.

The investigation began in October, multiple agencies plus the Bartlett Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of an individual suspected of selling fentanyl in West Tennessee, police said.

The search warrant was conducted at a home located in the 1200 block of Merchant Street in Memphis.

According to a release, during the search, about six ounces of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and cash were seized.

TBI agents then arrested Byron Perry, 40, on counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault, the release said.

