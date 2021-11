In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman gave a ton of praise to The Usos. “Much like a modern-day, progressive version of the Funk brothers, or Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson], or Pat [Patterson] and [Ray] Stevens, or even DX, they are individual singles stars that are bigger together than they are separately,” Heyman said. “Jimmy and Jey are two great singles wrestlers that happen to be identical twins. They would be singles stars, but they work incredibly well together as a tag team.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO