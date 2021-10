Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have a love/hate relationship with sheet masks. Our skin often looks and feels great after using them, but they can honestly be a huge pain. They drip everywhere, making application so messy, they never quite fit our faces right, they slide around and you only get one use out of them. They can feel so cold and slimy too. Not our favorite type of treatment on a chilly fall or winter day!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO