Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-30 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Stafford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...In Maryland, Prince Georges County. In Virginia, Stafford, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/23/1947.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-010730- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0083.000000T0000Z-211102T0000Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.211027T2037Z.211028T2145Z.211101T1800Z.NO/ 317 PM EDT Sun Oct 31 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 2:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM EDT Sunday was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.1 feet on 06/23/2003. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Sun 2 pm 19.0 18.6 MSG unknown
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 384.6 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Sunday was 384.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady or slowly rise to around 384.8 feet over the next several days. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Dense Fog This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility around a tenth of a mile. Roads could be slick in spots. * WHERE...South Pass generally from Red Canyon to Limestone Mountain. * WHEN...Through 1 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. When fog is encountered, turn on your headlights so other can see you, and slow down.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 400 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Advisory continues for Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock A Few Roads Impacted by Minor Flooding Across Coastal Hancock County Recent reports from the public and law enforcement indicated that a few roads across Coastal Hancock county experienced ponding of water or minor flooding on a few roads especially over poorly drained areas. Please adhere to any temporary road closure signs until water recedes within the next couple of hours.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 5:27 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near I-65 east of Foresman downstream to near US-41 north of Kentland, including the Foresman gauge. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Widespread flooding occurs of low lying agricultural areas.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near US-41 downstream to confluence with Sugar Creek at Watseka, including the Iroquois gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Agricultural areas near the river begin to flood.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Iroquois The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near US-41 downstream to confluence with Sugar Creek at Watseka, including the Iroquois gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Agricultural areas near the river begin to flood.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 400 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Jasper; Porter The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Advisory continues for Kankakee River from US-421 south of La Crosse downstream to IN-49 south of Kouts, including the Dunns Bridge gauge. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest today before starting to fall Monday. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding begins of low lying agricultural areas near the river.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, Frontier, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Frontier; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts may develop in some areas. * WHERE...Arthur, McPherson and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by the beginning of this work week. It will then fall below flood stage the end of this week.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 20.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 5:27 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches, with the highest amounts in the northern part of both counties. * WHERE...Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any plants left outside will likely be damaged by the cold.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 4:55 PM. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 12:12 AM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 1:01 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.6 1.7 2.0 0 Minor 31/11 PM 3.2 1.3 1.6 0 None 01/12 PM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 02/01 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 0 None 02/01 PM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0 None 03/01 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...OAround one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 PM 3.5 1.4 1.5 2 MINOR 01/11 AM 3.2 1.1 1.2 2 NONE 02/12 AM 3.1 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 02/12 PM 3.2 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 03/12 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 03/12 PM 3.3 1.2 1.0 2 MINOR CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 AM 3.4 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 01/02 PM 3.1 1.1 1.2 2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 02/03 PM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 03/03 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 03/04 PM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 PM 3.5 1.3 1.5 2 MINOR 01/10 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 01/11 PM 3.0 0.8 1.0 1-2 NONE 02/11 AM 3.1 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 03/12 AM 3.0 0.8 1.0 1-2 NONE 03/12 PM 3.2 1.0 1.0 2 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

