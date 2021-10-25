Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Saturday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO