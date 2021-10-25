CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 11:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound THE SMALL STREAMS FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ZONE At 555 AM AKDT, river forecasts continue to indicate water levels in area rivers and streams are expected to reach minor flood stage due to the combination of rain that fell Saturday and additional rainfall expected through Sunday. Anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bear Lake, Seward, Lowell Point, Exit Glacier, Primrose Campground, Crown Point and Kenai Lake. The combination of heavy rainfall and gravel and sediment washing into creeks may cause water levels in area rivers and streams to rise above bankfull. Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Saco River At Conway affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saco River At Conway. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Water starts to enter Beach and Eastern Slope camping area in Conway. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water rises up to 1 feet deep in Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, In Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E. Road flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters 1 to 2 feet deep in sections of Beach and Eastern Slope Camping areas. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters 2 to 3 feet deep at Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. One third of Saco River Camping area floods to a depth of 6 to 18 inches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Piatt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Monticello. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural areas begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sangamon River Monticello 13.0 13.3 Sun 10 am CD 13.0 12.5 11.9
PIATT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Clinton. * Until late Tuesday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Monday, November 08. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable. Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee becomes rather extensive. Most low roads are flooded.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-010200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0083.000000T0000Z-211102T0200Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.211027T2037Z.211028T2145Z.211102T0000Z.NO/ 952 AM EDT Sun Oct 31 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 06/16/1998. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Sun 9 am 19.1 18.8 19.2 8pm 10/31
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan River Raisin At Monroe City affecting Monroe County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin At Monroe City. * Until further notice. * At 9:25 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Saturday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by the beginning of this work week. It will then fall below flood stage the end of this week.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: La Salle FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Northern La Salle County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures with lows in the mid 20s are expected several nights this week.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Marshall; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Henry. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 23.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Henry 23.0 22.9 Sun 10 am CD 23.4 23.4 23.1
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 384.6 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Sunday was 384.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady or slowly rise to around 384.8 feet over the next several days. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 12:57 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:29 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.0 1.6 2.1 0 Minor 01/12 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 0 None 01/12 PM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None 02/12 AM 1.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 02/02 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 03/01 AM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 AM 3.2 1.7 1.9 1 Minor 31/11 PM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 None 01/11 AM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1 None 02/12 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 None 02/12 PM 2.6 1.1 1.1 1 None 03/12 AM 2.5 1.0 1.1 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 2:36 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 AM 2.7 1.3 1.4 0 Minor 01/02 PM 2.3 0.9 1.2 0-1 None 02/03 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 02/03 PM 2.1 0.7 0.9 0 None 03/04 AM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches expected. Southeast winds gusting to 25 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. The heaviest snow is expected east of Noatak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until further notice. * At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 366.8 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 366.8 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to a crest at 366.8 feet this afternoon, and remain nearly steady at this level for at least several more days. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

