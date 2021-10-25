CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Non-Live WWI Ammunition Round Stuffed With Money Found In Michigan Home

By Hannah DeRuyter
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yA2y2_0ccLCBmD00
Photo: iStockphoto

A Michigan family was surprised to discover a non-live WWI ammunition round while cleaning out a family member's home.

According to WXYZ , a family was cleaning out a Lansing home when they discovered the WWI ammunition round. They called the Lansing Police Department about the ammunition and the bomb squad was sent out to examine if it was live or not.

MSP stated that after the bomb squad inspected the ammunition round, it was determined that it was not a threat.

The ammunition happened to be filled with money from the 1800s and 1900s.

Police took the non-live round, and the family was able to keep the money that was found inside.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the incident, saying:

"10/23: MSP Bomb Squad assisted @LansingPolice over the weekend at a residence. Subjects cleaning out a family members house came across what they believed to be a live ammunition round and called police. Bomb squad conducted an x-ray and determined the round was not live."

In a later tweet by Michigan State Police, three photos were posted showcasing the non-live ammunition, the coins and bills that were inside and an up-close photo of a five-dollar bill that dates back to 1928.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ammunition#Michigan State Police#Wwi#Msp Bomb Squad#Lansingpolice#Bomb#Ww1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
838
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy