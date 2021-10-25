Non-Live WWI Ammunition Round Stuffed With Money Found In Michigan Home

Photo: iStockphoto

A Michigan family was surprised to discover a non-live WWI ammunition round while cleaning out a family member's home.

According to WXYZ , a family was cleaning out a Lansing home when they discovered the WWI ammunition round. They called the Lansing Police Department about the ammunition and the bomb squad was sent out to examine if it was live or not.

MSP stated that after the bomb squad inspected the ammunition round, it was determined that it was not a threat.

The ammunition happened to be filled with money from the 1800s and 1900s.

Police took the non-live round, and the family was able to keep the money that was found inside.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the incident, saying:

"10/23: MSP Bomb Squad assisted @LansingPolice over the weekend at a residence. Subjects cleaning out a family members house came across what they believed to be a live ammunition round and called police. Bomb squad conducted an x-ray and determined the round was not live."

In a later tweet by Michigan State Police, three photos were posted showcasing the non-live ammunition, the coins and bills that were inside and an up-close photo of a five-dollar bill that dates back to 1928.