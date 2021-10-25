CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and KELVIN CHAN
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whDb5_0ccLBn9u00
Britain Facebook Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint committee for the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of British government plans for social media regulation, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems, providing strong momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech giants. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Matt Dunham)

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

The company's latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove of redacted internal documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press — as well as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's Monday testimony to British lawmakers.

Facebook said its net income grew 17% in the July-September period to $9.19 billion, buoyed by strong advertising revenue. That’s up from $7.85 billion a year earlier. Revenue grew 35% to $29.01 billion. The results exceeded analyst expectations for Facebook's results.

The company's shares rose 2.5% in after-hours trading after closing up 1% for the day.

“For now, the revenue picture for Facebook looks as good as can be expected,” said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson. But she predicted more revelations and described the findings so far as “unsettling and stomach-churning.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made only a brief mention of what he called the “recent debate around our company." Largely repeating statements he made after Haugen's Oct. 5 testimony before a U.S. Senate subcommittee, he insisted that he welcomes “good faith criticism” but considers the current storm a “coordinated effort” to paint a “false picture" of the company based on leaked documents.

“It makes a good soundbite to say that we don’t solve these impossible tradeoffs because we’re just focused on making money, but the reality is these questions are not primarily about our business, but about balancing difficult social values," Zuckerberg said.

Haugen, meanwhile, told a British parliamentary committee Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems, providing momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech companies.

While her testimony echoed much of what she told the U.S. Senate this month, her in-person appearance drew intense interest from a British parliamentary committee that is much further along in drawing up legislation to rein in the power of social media companies.

Haugen told the committee of United Kingdom lawmakers that Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. The former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups over a certain size from being used to spread extremist views.

“Unquestionably, it’s making hate worse,” she said.

Haugen said she was "shocked" to hear that Facebook wants to double down on what Zuckerberg calls "the metaverse," the company's plan for an immersive online world it believes will be the next big internet trend.

"They’re gonna hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the metaverse,” Haugen said. “I was like, ‘Wow, do you know what we could have done with safety if we had 10,000 more engineers?’” she said.

Facebook says it wants regulation for tech companies and was glad the U.K. was leading the way.

“While we have rules against harmful content and publish regular transparency reports, we agree we need regulation for the whole industry so that businesses like ours aren’t making these decisions on our own," Facebook said Monday.

It pointed to investing $13 billion (9.4 billion pounds) on safety and security since 2016 and asserted that it’s “almost halved” the amount of hate speech over the last three quarters.

Haugen accused Facebook-owned Instagram of failing to keep children under 13 — the minimum user age — from opening accounts, saying it wasn’t doing enough to protect kids from content that, for example, makes them feel bad about their bodies.

“Facebook’s own research describes it as an addict’s narrative. Kids say, ‘This makes me unhappy, I feel like I don’t have the ability to control my usage of it, and I feel like if I left, I’d be ostracized,‘” she said.

The company last month delayed plans for a kids’ version of Instagram, geared toward those under 13, in order to address concerns about the vulnerability of younger users.

Pressed on whether she believes Facebook is fundamentally evil, Haugen demurred and said, “I can’t see into the hearts of men.” Facebook is not evil, but negligent, she suggested.

It was Haugen's second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. about the danger she says the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence and fueling misinformation. Haugen cited internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in Facebook's civic integrity unit.

The documents, which Haugen provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, allege Facebook prioritized profits over safety and hid its own research from investors and the public. Some stories based on the files have already been published, exposing internal turmoil after Facebook was blindsided by the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and how it dithered over curbing divisive content in India. More is to come.

Representatives from Facebook and other social media companies plan to speak to the British committee Thursday.

Haugen is scheduled to meet next month with European Union officials in Brussels, where the bloc's executive commission is updating its digital rulebook to better protect internet users by holding online companies more responsible for illegal or dangerous content.

Under the U.K. rules, expected to take effect next year, Silicon Valley giants face an ultimate penalty of up to 10% of their global revenue for any violations. The EU is proposing a similar penalty.

___

See full coverage of the "Facebook Papers" here: https://apnews.com/hub/the-facebook-papers

___

Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?. Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Variety

Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll...
INTERNET
Deadline

Facebook Is Changing Its Name To ‘Meta’: “From Now On We’re Going To Be The Metaverse First, Not Facebook First”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company is changing its corporate name to Meta, a move that was hinted at in recent weeks and follows the company’s plans to invest billions of dollars in the next iteration of computing that the social media giant’s CEO has dubbed the Metaverse. The move also comes as the company is besieged by negative press as article after article impugns its integrity and business practices, often describing a single-minded pursuit of profit at the expense of the public good. Zuckerberg accused the media of “a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Facebook Groups#Silicon Valley#Facebook Papers#The Associated Press#British#Emarketer#U S Senate
AFP

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

Facebook changed its parent company name to "Meta" on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future. The new handle comes as the company battles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse," which would blur the lines between the physical world and the digital one. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- which are used by billions around the world -- will keep their names under the rebranding critics have called an effort to distract from the platform's dysfunction. "We've learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we've learned and help build the next chapter," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an annual developers conference.
BUSINESS
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNET

Facebook drops Oculus name as part of Meta rebrand

Facebook officially renamed itself to Meta on Thursday during its virtual reality-focused Connect conference. As it begins its transition to the new corporate name, the company will get rid of the Oculus brand that started its move into virtual reality. The Oculus brand, including the Oculus Quest VR headset and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Facebook failed to act when users were swarmed with anti-vaccine comments because it was worried about profits, leaked documents claim

Leaked internal documents suggest that Facebook was slow to act when anti-vaccine misinformation spread on its platform, ignoring or delaying suggestions from its own team of experts on the issue. In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to...
INTERNET
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy