Tulsa, OK

Man assaulted at Tulsa’s Oktoberfest Saturday remains in critical condition

By Ashley Green, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to 2000 S. Jackson Ave., a shuttle location for Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest.

Witnesses said there was an altercation between Bryce Eitel and the victim that turned physical, with Eitel punching the victim in the face and knocking him to the pavement. Witnesses said Eitel proceeded to get on top of the victim and continued to hit him.

Eitel claims he only punched the victim once in the face before being pulled away by bystanders.

A nearby Registered Nurse immediately started CPR on the victim until first responders were able to take him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition with multiple broken bones and possible brain bleeds.

Eitel was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Battery. If the victim’s condition changes, charges may be modified.

“This is an arrest, not a conviction,” said the Tulsa Police Department on their social media.

The incident started over someone cutting in line, witnesses said.

Afghan refugees treated to free FC Tulsa match

TULSA, Okla. — Around 150 Afghan refugees working to resettle their lives in our area were treated to a free FC Tulsa match Saturday night. “They’re already joining the chants, joining the cheers,” FC Tulsa Director of Operations Wayne Farmer said. — The team’s 150 newest fans were hooked. “They...
MLS
Tulsa, OK
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

