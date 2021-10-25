CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

9-foot gator removed from NC neighborhood on ‘leash’ after unauthorized stroll

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQOd5_0ccLB3pr00

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department receive their fair share of animal complaints, but a recent encounter illustrated just how special coastal living can be.

According to a post on the department’s official Facebook page, officers responded to Oyster Bay Drive on Oct. 15 after receiving multiple complaints about a 9-foot alligator wandering through the neighborhood.

Based on witness accounts, officers determined that the reptile, who had broken through the porch lattice at a reservation office and attempted to enter the seaside town’s community pool, just needed to cool off, WSOC-TV reported.

In the spirit of both hospitality and a healthy amount of caution, officers obliged by fashioning a makeshift leash and leading the gator to a nearby pond, the TV station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

1 dead, 4 wounded during outdoor boxing match in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was killed and four others were wounded as an outdoor boxing match in Florida turned into a deadly shootout among spectators, authorities said. Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded at about 8:15 p.m. EDT to the Skyway Plaza, where a temporary boxing...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Halloween: Iowa boy converts wheelchair into UPS truck costume

JESUP, Iowa — An Iowa boy loves his UPS driver, so for Halloween his wheelchair will be converted into the company’s signature brown delivery truck. Reed Crosby, 8, of Jesup, enjoys it when the UPS delivery driver comes to his home. His mother, Erika Havlik, runs a small business from her home, so packages are part of the family’s normal routine, the Des Moines Register reported.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset Beach, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Sunset Beach, NC
KRMG

2 killed, dozen wounded during Halloween party shooting in Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. — Two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in suburban Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant in Joliet heard between 10 and 12 shots at about 12:39 a.m. CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night after suffering injuries while on a hayride in Jackson County, Missouri, multiple media outlets reported. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy fell off the hayride trailer which then ran over the child, KMBH-TV reported. Jackson County...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMG

1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in eastern Texas, police say

TEXARKANA, Texas — One man died and nine other people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, authorities said. According to the Texarkana Police Department, authorities received reports of a shooting shortly at 11:56 p.m. CDT at Octavia’s Activity Center, KTAL reported. More than 200 people were attending a party when gunfire erupted, according to the television station.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Bay#Leash#Gator#Alligator#Wsoc Tv#Cox Media Group
KRMG

1 dead, 3 injured after shots fired at Halloween house party in Houston

HOUSTON — A Halloween house party in Houston turned deadly early Sunday as one woman was killed and three people were injured, authorities said. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, KPRC reported. Three juveniles suffered from gunshot wounds, according to the Houston Police Department. The victims were...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy