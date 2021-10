PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Work on a natural gas pipeline in Somerset County is nearing completion. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) says it could help them and Eastern Correctional Institution (ECI) to be more energy efficient. “This natural gas project will allow UMES and the local residents of Somerset County to get rid of the dirtiest oil fuels that we are now using as energy here on the Eastern Shore,” said UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson during a December 2020 Board of Public Works hearing.

