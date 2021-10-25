CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Police responding to report of shots fired at mall in Boise

By ABC Audio
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho — Police are responding to a mall in Boise, Idaho, following a report of shots fired, authorities said.

There are multiple reports of injuries, Boise police said. One person is in custody, police said.

Officers are working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there's no information about additional threats.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

