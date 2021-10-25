Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Broncos

Kenny Young started in all seven of the Rams? games this year and had 46 tackles, two sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Young, 27 in November, started in all seven of the Rams’ games this year and had 46 tackles, two sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Now he’ll join the Broncos, who were in serious need of linebacker help. They’ve got eight LBs on the injured list, including six on IR. This marks the second time that Young has been traded. Last time around, in 2019, the Ravens shipped him to the Rams in a similar deal.

The Rams seem to be clearing the way for Ernest Jones, a third-round rookie who has hardly played on defense. Meanwhile, the Broncos are happy to add Young’s experience, which includes 53 career games.

The Broncos might not be done trading and they still have until Nov. 2 to make upgrades. At the moment, however, they might not be the most likely landing spot for Deshaun Watson. The Dolphins and Panthers are said to be the favorites to trade for the Texans’ embattled quarterback.