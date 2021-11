The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will not be selling in India anymore after being made available several months ago with extremely limited stock. The flagship smartphone was launched in April this year and went on sale in the country starting July 7. Its quantity was extremely limited though and it had quickly gone out of stock. Xiaomi never bothered with a restock afterwards and India Today has now confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra has hit the end of the road in India and will not be sold ever again.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO