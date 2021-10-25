Jamarion Robinson's family waiting for grand jury decision

ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County, Virginia, grand jury will soon decide whether to indict a Mendota man accused of killing three women in early 2019. James Michael Wright, 25, appeared in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday on three counts of capital murder. He’s been charged in the deaths of Athina Renea Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County in Georgia.
