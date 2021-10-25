Jamarion Robinson's family waiting for grand jury decision

DENVER (CBS4)– A CBS4 investigation has found thousands of defendants in felony cases are being released from Denver County Court without having to post bond. Court recordings show judges giving zero, $1 or $2 bonds to people charged with violent crimes and long criminal histories. (credit: CBS) While most judicial districts in Colorado have a bond schedule with recommended amounts for each level of offense, bond is set at the judge’s discretion. Public safety is one of the factors they weigh, but our investigation found defendants being released from Denver County Court only to be re-arrested for worse crimes. When Stephanie Martinez was arraigned...

